Senegal crowned Champions of the 2020 WAFU Zone A Female Tournament in Sierra Leone

The Senegal female team has won the 2020 West Africa Football Union female tournament in Sierra Leone. The Group A leaders (Senegal) defeated the Group B leaders (Mali) 3 – 0 in the grand final at the Wusum Mini Stadium in Makeni City, Northern Sierra Leone. Goals by Ndeye Diakhate in the 27th minute, Mbayang Sow in the 56th minute and Haby Balde in the 69th minute were enough for Senegal to take home the most coveted trophy of the maiden WAFU Female championship hosted in Sierra Leone.

Senegal matched to the finals unbeaten after winning 2 of their 3 group stage fixtures with a draw against Sierra Leone in their final group match. They also defeated Liberia 2-1 in the Semifinals before progressing to the grand finals.

Mali were also unbeaten in the tournament till a horrible defeat to Senegal in the final, where they conceded for their first goals in the tournament. Mali had scored most goals (11), more than any other team and conceded none before the finals, while Senegal had scored 6 goals and conceded 2 before the finals.

The ceremony was colourful at the Wusum Mini Stadium in Makeni, and it was graced by prominent stakeholders from WAFU and Sierra Leone. Notably, the President of SLFA Madam Isha Johansen, the Minister of Sports in Sierra Leone Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, Librarian FA President and Vice President of WAFU Mustapha I. Rajii, Mali FA Vice President Kassoum Coulibaly, WAFU Secretary General Jammeh Bojan, Sierra Leone FA Vice President Brima Manzola Kamara, Northern Region FA Chairman Brima Jalloh and many others.

Individual awards were given to the following: Malian Striker Agueissa Diarra won the Golden Boot after scoring 7 goals, Senegalese Winger Mama Diop won Best Player of the tournament, Senegalese goalkeeper Tenning Sene won the Golden Glove, while Guinea National Team won WAFU Fair Play.

The tournament has been entertaining and fascinating with viewers spellbound at the Bo Mini Stadium in Bo City and the Wusum Mini Stadium in Makeni City. In the finals, over 20,000 football fans stormed the Wusum Stadium in Makeni. The matches were broadcast by CIS TV, AYV TV and SLBC TV. This is the best tournament ever hosted in Sierra Leone courtesy of the leadership of the current FA.

WAFU Zone A 2020 Championship is remarkable, a brighter future for female football in West Africa has been created in this maiden edition. The host nation, Sierra Leone has got the exposure and experience despite being eliminated in the group stages of the tournament.

Eight nations competed, 2 cities provided the venues, 2 teams went to the finals and one champion was crowned. It ended, Liberia as 2nd Runner-up, Mali as 1st Runner-up and Senegal as Winners of the 2020 WAFU Zone A Female Football Championship in Sierra Leone.

