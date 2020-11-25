Second interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma

I am ready for my second day of interviews with the ACC.

I remain confident and proud of my ten years of stewardship. I did my best for our country and I know I did NOTHING wrong. All I have always wanted is to ensure that we work together to move our nation forward in unity. — Ernest Bai Koroma (@ebklegacy) November 25, 2020

Second interview has been completed and I will be heading back up to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement with my family & my farming.

Let us continue to work collectively in unity for sustainable peace in the Sierra Leone we all love