20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, November 26, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Second interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma

By Sierra Network
788
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation - DSTI will be using Drones to revolutionize #SierraLeone's medical supply chain...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th November 20202 New Case2408 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Second interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma

I am ready for my second day of interviews with the ACC. I...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

I am ready for my second day of interviews with the ACC.

I remain confident and proud of my ten years of stewardship. I did my best for our country and I know I did NOTHING wrong. All I have always wanted is to ensure that we work together to move our nation forward in unity.

Second interview has been completed and I will be heading back up to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement with my family & my farming.

Let us continue to work collectively in unity for sustainable peace in the Sierra Leone we all love

Previous articleACC Concludes 2nd Interview With Former President Koroma
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation - DSTI will be using Drones to revolutionize #SierraLeone's medical supply chain...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update25th November 20202 New Case2408 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Second interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma

Sierra Network - 0
I am ready for my second day of interviews with the ACC. I remain confident and proud of...
Read more
Blog

ACC Concludes 2nd Interview With Former President Koroma

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/035 25th NOVEMBER, 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
News

President Julius Maada Bio Launches Skills Development Fund, Targeting 1,660 Beneficiaries in Two Districts

Sierra Network - 0
Segbewema, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Monday 23 November, 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presented a cheque of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation - DSTI will be using Drones to revolutionize #SierraLeone's medical supply chain with the support of the Bill...
Read more

ACC Concludes 2nd Interview With Former President Koroma

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/035 25th NOVEMBER, 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Read more

Former President Koroma Thank Sierra Leone For Strong Support

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Thank you for your strong support, Sierra Leone https://twitter.com/ebklegacy/status/1330947583532036099
Read more

Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr Named Among BBC 100 Women 2020 List

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I am truly honored and humbled to have been included in the BBC 100 Women 2020 List. The BBC cites my leadership...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

Sierra Network - 0