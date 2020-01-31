Screening Measures Reactivated at Freetown International Airport Lungi (FNA) against the potential Transmission of the Coronavirus

Screening Measures Has Been Reactivated by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation at Freetown International Airport Lungi (FNA) for arriving Passengers and Facial Masks distributed to Airport Operatives as Precautionary Measures against the potential Transmission of the Coronavirus via Air Transport – Moses Tiffa Baio