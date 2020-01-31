Screening Measures Has Been Reactivated by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation at Freetown International Airport Lungi (FNA) for arriving Passengers and Facial Masks distributed to Airport Operatives as Precautionary Measures against the potential Transmission of the Coronavirus via Air Transport – Moses Tiffa Baio
Home / News / Screening Measures Reactivated at Freetown International Airport Lungi (FNA) against the potential Transmission of the Coronavirus
Tags Sierra Leone Airport Authority
Check Also
Historic Cotton Tree On Fire
Photo: Cotton Tree during the fire incident. Reports that Freetown’s historic Cotton Tree was on …