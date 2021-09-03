Schools to Reopen on the 6th September 2021

By Amin Kef-Ranger



In a Public Notice dated 1st September 2021 the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) announces that ALL SCHOOLS will reopen for the commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year on the 6th September 2021.



According to the Ministry of Basic Senior and Secondary Education, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is currently ongoing and will run until early October 2021. It stated that whilst the examination has no effect on the operations of primary schools, it is understandable that normal schooling for several Junior and Senior Secondary Schools will be occasionally interrupted.



It was further stated that, however, the Ministry, the conference of Principals of secondary schools and the Sierra Leone Teachers Union have engaged those schools whose facilities are being used as examination centres to determine specific and appropriate plans for days where there may be disruptions to normal schooling.



The MBSSE said it regrets the inevitable inconvenience and solicits the cooperation of parents, guardians and school authorities to support continuous learning and school activities.



