Saudi Arabia Minister of State for African Affairs Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

By Sierra Network
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 2 March 2022 — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan, has called at the presidency to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, during a short ceremony.

He said he was happy and honoured to be in Sierra Leone, where he was representing the King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, whom he said wished the government and people of Sierra Leone prosperity.

“I am here to enhance and deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Ruler, Crown Prince and the entire people of Saudi appreciate Sierra Leone for supporting our bid to host Expo 2030. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

In a short response, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio thanked the visiting delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and particularly welcomed Ambassador Kattan to Sierra Leone.

The President further noted that the two countries had and would continue to enjoy good bilateral relationship that was mutually beneficial, adding that they would continue to seek each other’s interest.

For More Enquiries:State House Media and Communications Unit [email protected]

