SAME SOUP! ‘Ogiri de laff Kainda for smell’

By Sierra Network
SAME SOUP! 'Ogiri de laff Kainda for smell'

We are amazed at the level of condemnation of the revelations of the just-released Audit Report 2019. We also wonder whether most of those who are angrily shouting to the mountain tops genuinely have Sierra Leone and her impoverished citizens at heart, or they are just trying to score political points.

What is the marked difference between the Audit Report 2019 and the findings and conclusions of the recent Commissions of Inquiry (COIs), anyway? Since Independence, Sierra Leoneans have endured the audacity of the pot calling the kettle black, or ‘ogiri de laff kainda for smell’, when it comes to our two main traditional political parties fighting corruption in the motherland.

The 2019 Audit Report is like previous years, replete with evidence of massive corruption, flouting of procurement procedures, poor records management, mismanagement of public funds, abuse of office, lack of transparency, and poor governance. The pattern clearly shows that the governing Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is no different from the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) or vice versa. They are both the ‘same soup’.

‘Cry berrin’
In 2019, under the leadership of SLPP, funds totaling Le1.6 billion were withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account at the Bank of Sierra Leone “to defray the cost of funeral expenses of some senior government officers who had passed away. These funds were without any regulation, policy or other legal instruments to justify the stated disbursements”.

Similarly, in 2017 under the leadership of the APC, funds amounting to Le2.3 billion (and US$4,447) were withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account at the Bank of Sierra Leone “to defray the cost of funeral expenses of some senior government officers who had passed away without any regulation, policy or other legal instruments to justify the stated disbursements”.

Ebola and Covid-19
In 2014 the Ebola virus ravaged Sierra Leone and its neighbors in the Mano River Union, killing over 11,000 people and affecting about 28,000 others. An internal audit of the first six months of the outbreak claimed at least $14 million (£11 million) had been misappropriated or was unaccounted for.

The audit also stated that no proof existed that payments of high-risk health workers’ hazard allowances, amounting to more than $4 million, had been paid.

Similarly, in 2019 the National Covid-19 response Centre NaCOVERC failed to provide an explanation or verification for Le129.1 billion. ($13.9 million).

Furthermore, out of a total of 30 vehicles bought, nine were not made available for physical audit verification.

Implementation of recommendations
The Audit Service Sierra Leone has always complained that its observations and recommendations are still not being given the level of attention they deserve. This cuts across all the Audit Reports under the watch of both the APC and SLPP led governments at various points in time. According to the Auditor-General, Madam Lara Taylor-Pierce, Parliament, citizens and international donors have a right to know about the utilisation of public resources.

“There is a clear pattern of repeated observations across all the audit entities we reviewed. The areas of repetition relate to basic tenets of public financial management and compliance with the laws of this country as enacted by Parliament,” she said.

We therefore challenge the New Direction government to ensure the full implementation of the recommendations of the Audit Report 2019.

We need to be serious about fighting corruption
Going forward, we need to drop the hypocrisy (by politicians and their overzealous supporters) and get really serious about fighting this cankerworm. The step taking by the SLPP in instituting the COIs was a move in the right direction to ensure accountability in governance, but that effort (and the whopping cost involved) could now be described as wasted in light of the Audit Report 2019.

It is hard to believe that a government which came to power on the promise of a ‘New Direction’ in blocking leakages, adopting prudent fiscal discipline and zero tolerance for corruption could be accused of the same scale of exploitation in just two-and-a-half years in power.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio needs to put his foot down and assure the nation that it is indeed a New Direction we are heading.

We call on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to get to work and save this nation from the vicious cycle of corruption. We urge the ACC and PAC to collaborate, cooperate, and support one another towards a common goal rather than fighting for supremacy.

Ticha Lemp Lemp | Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020 | Front Page Lead Story | Editorial Page 3

Previous articleTo Transform 34 Military Hospital… Kings Production to Fund Construction of 100-Bed Paediatric Hospital
