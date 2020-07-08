SALWACO receives Le 16 Billion worth of connection materials

By SALWACO Communications Unit

The Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO) has received seven 40ft containers containing connection materials worth around Sixteen Billion Leones.

The materials were brought in by China Friendship Salone (CFS) & General Services and handed over to the agency at Degremont, Kissy in Freetown.

It could be recalled that during the Third State Opening of Parliament, President Bio clearly stated that there will be improvement in water connectivity in all the towns where water treatment plants have been completed.

The Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa speedily facilitated the payment to the contractor for the quick delivery of the connection materials.

Receiving the materials on Monday 6th July 2020, SALWACO Managing Director, Mr. Joseph Munda Sandi said the materials will go towards supporting the Three Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Bo, Kenema and Makeni and other SALWACO operational jurisdictions.

He said the connection materials will help ease connection noting that more connections will be done now that these materials are here.

“We are happy to receive these materials because it will help ease our workload but also provide the comfort for our people. More people want to connect to their individual homes.

This is a huge success

and we will make sure the connection materials serve the purpose for which they are here”. he said.”

Mr. Sandi said the materials are huge and cost lots of money and the more reason why the need to make the best use of them and guard them well against misuse.

Handing over the materials, Chief Executive Officer of the CFS & General Services, Mr. Patrick Koroma was delighted that the materials were now here and that they were happy to hand them over to SALWACO.





He said the materials cost around Sixteen Billion Leones approximately One Million Six Hundred Thousand United State Dollars.

He added that the materials will help aid thousands of connections and this will ease most of the challenges in the sector.

“Our role here was to make sure the materials are procured and brought to the country and then hand them over to the agency.”

He thanked SALWACO for the support and opportunity given to them but more so the government of Sierra Leone.

This huge materials were brought in seven 40 feet containers.

Present on the receiving side of the materials were the Company’s ever ready and hardworking Engineers: Ing. Sahr Sinah, Operations Manager Ing. Abdul Ben Lebbie, Planning & Research Ing. Yankuba Tarawally, Operations Ing. John A. Forewa, Stakeholder and Media Relations Manager Mary M. Ngegba Communicattion Officer, Victoria Saffa.

The Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO) continues to progress in the water sector providing water for the people of Sierra Leone.

The agency continues to implement series of projects across the country all in the bid to provide access to clean, safe and affordable water in an environmentally friendly manner.