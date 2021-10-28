Salone Man Bizness (SMB) becomes an official kit sponsor for Anti-Drugs Football Club

A leading U.S/Sierra Leonean multifaceted company, SALONE MAN BIZNESS (SMB) has entered into a partnership with one of Sierra Leone’s top-flight football clubs ANTI DRUGS FOOTBALL CLUB, as the official kit sponsor. This deal was disclosed by the Chairman and President of Anti Drugs Strikers Football Club Ibrahim Kalokoh popularly known as DJ Kallox, in a press briefing held at the Approved School Field (the club’s home ground) on Tuesday 19th October 2021.

Ibrahim Kalokoh informed the Press and general public that his club (Anti Drugs FC) has signed a three-year agreement with Sierra Leonean company called Salone Man Bizness Inc., “for the supply of the club’s home and away playing jerseys (kits) for a period of three years.”

SMB will provide two sets of playing gears for each season and they will be the sole manufacturers and distributors of the Anti Drugs FC supporters jerseys.

Ibrahim Kalokoh considers his club as the luckiest among the 18 Premier League clubs to have attracted such sponsorship from Salone Man Biznes Inc.

While lamenting on the importance of the signed contract, the Chief Executive Officer of Salone Man Bizness Inc, Sulaiman Bundu also explains that his company engages in distribution and marketing, graphic designs, professional video and photo shooting, social media handling, restaurant and lounge, among others, with a total value of over Le 1.7 Billion.

Bundu explains his reason for sponsoring a football club. “It’s because of the love I have for football and my relationship with DJ Lawva (President of SLeDU) who inspired me behind the scenes to enter into such a deal,” he says. Adding that, “My philanthropist gesture was followed by the love I have for football.”

Bundu furthered that “this is just a tip of an iceberg as there’s more my company is planning to invest in the football sector of the country, and there is room for the extension of this contract.”

Salone Man Bizness Inc (SMB) has operational offices in Atlanta, USA and in Makeni, Sierra Leone. As the first Sierra Leone Distribution Company, SMB has worked with top music acts in Sierra Leone, including Salone JQ, Nasser Ayoub, Tito Flex, Cool J and more.

This latest contract is believed to have inspired the Anti-Drugs Football Club to victory as they defeated Old Edwardians FC 2-1 in their first match using the Salone Man Biznes (SMB) jerseys on Wednesday 28 October 2021 at the Approved School Field. Anti-Drugs FC has now moved up to 13th position with 15 points on the Premier League table.

Fans who witnessed the match marvelled at the unique and quality design of the new Anti-Drugs playing jerseys, which many referred to as the best in the country so far.