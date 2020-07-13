21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

SALCAB Launches Internet Connectivity on 50 School Buses

By Sierra Network
238
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Foday Moriba Conteh

In line with the vision of President Bio to promote science and technology and enable digitalized teaching and learning, the Managing Director of SALCAB, Ishmael Kebay in partnership with Africell-SL, Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, Freetown City Council and the Ministry of Information and Communications has on Friday 10th July, 2020 launched a nation-wide internet connectivity on 50 school buses. The launch took place at the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation (SLRTC) situated close to PWD Junction on Blackhall Road, Kissy, Freetown.

In his statement, Managing Director of SALCAB, Ishmael Kebay, noted that SALCAB is undertaking the project in collaboration with other partners like the Freetown City Council which is in charge of coordinating the school buses ,the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Information and Communications which is SALCAB’s supervisory Ministry .He stated that his company would be providing the bandwidth for the connectivity while Africell would be providing the routers for use on the 50 school buses which would be targeted nationwide.

SALCAB’s Managing Director further noted that the Ministry of Basic Education is working on the educational contents which would be made available to pupils while the Ministry of Information would create log-in portals for pupils .He added that the connectivity would be restricted to pupils and that the internet access would not be open to the many forms of social media misuse.

While talking on the benefits of the project, Kebay stated that Freetown is a congested city and during traffic hold-ups, pupils who would be travelling to or from school would use the time to log on using their smart phones or tablets to view educational materials as the facility is going to be exclusively limited to the area of education materials.

Speaking on the internet facility and sustainability, the Managing Director said that his company had engaged Africell in technical discussions and negotiations. He assured that the mobile company would provide two routers which would aggregate the bandwidth for the pupils on the buses to avoid congestion. On the issue of sustainability, he said they had worked on a maintenance model which would be taken care of by SALCAB and Africell .He praised the Ministers of Information and Basic Education for the support.

The Sierra Leone Cable Network, through its young and dynamic Managing Director continues to make access to internet connectivity easier and impressive, and with this latest development, the Free Quality Education could be positively impacted.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio unveils Support to Civil Society, Local Authorities
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its 2019 Annual Report to His...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

SALCAB Launches Internet Connectivity on 50 School Buses

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In line with the vision of President Bio to promote science and technology and enable...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio unveils Support to Civil Society, Local Authorities

Sierra Network - 0
UNIMAK, Makeni, Northern Province Friday 10 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the ‘Support to Civil...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)...
Read more

Recognizing the Efforts of Health Workers… Sierra Network Foundation Donates Food Items to Connaught Hospital

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Recognizing the Efforts of Health Workers… Sierra Network Foundation Donates Food Items to Connaught Hospital By...
Read more

Director General of SLCAA Engages MTA and MoHS on Safety Measures to Reopen Lungi International Airport

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Moses Tiffa Baio, Director-General of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), has on the 7th July, engaged the Ministry of Transport...
Read more

Momoh Konte & Two Others Laid to Rest in Kabala

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Sheriff Mahmud Ismail Not one but three bright 'Suns' have suddenly been eclipsed by the overpowering darkness of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched...

Sierra Network - 0