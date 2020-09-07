Rokel Commercial Bank Opens New Branch in Kailahun

By Ranger

The Rokel Commercial Bank has commissioned its newly constructed branch in Kailahun District on the 5th September, 2020 during a colourful and auspicious ceremony which took place at the famous Kailahun Court Barray where the new Rokel Commercial Bank branch is located.

In attendance were the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, Resident Minister East, Andrew Ansu Fatorma, the Managing Director of the bank, Dr Walton Ekundayo Gilpin, the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit , David N. Bobor, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Buffy Bailor and people from all walks of life.

This is the first time, in almost 40 years, that the people of Kailahun can now boast of having a Government owned bank.

Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa commissioned the new branch. In his statement, the Minister stated that President Maada Bio is very much passionate about enhancing financial inclusion in the country and is therefore very pleased to see such a development.

He said the Rokel Commercial Bank paid dividends to the Government for 2019 to the tune of 79 Billion.

The Minister noted that the bank is on the path of progress underscoring how the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and Rokel Commercial Bank are the largest banks in the country.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to the Management of Rokel Commercial Bank for taking the bold step to open a branch in the district. He admonished residents to seize the opportunity to bank with Rokel Commercial Bank instead of keeping monies at home with the risk of them been stolen or gutted by fire.

Jacob Jusu Saffa revealed that the New Direction Government is poised to bring more development to the district, mentioning the provision of additional pipe borne water supply, rehabilitation of the Yenga bridge, construction of boarding schools and a host of other things.

On his part the Resident Minister East, Andrew Ansu Fatorma stated that the provision of a Bank was part of President Bio’s promise to the Kailahun people during the electioneering campaign.

The Managing Director of RCB, Dr Walton Ekundayo Gilpin maintained that the RCB is the People’s Bank further highlighting how residents do not have sufficient service delivery from the banking system which is why they decided to bring the bank to the door steps of the people.

He said the residents have been tired of being tired furthering that residents now have the opportunity of becoming financially literate, have access to finance. He said they will continue to innovate and ended up delivering an impressive economic lecture. .

Rokel Commercial Bank is set to complement Government’s efforts at triggering a massive economic turnaround for what is arguably the most productive district in Sierra Leone.

Before this time most of the bank’s customers have to endure the hassle of having to travel all the way to Kenema to conduct banking transactions.

It is clear that financial service in that part of the country would bring about significant improvement to the lives of residents.

Government paid workers like a nurse of the Government Hospital, Mariama Kai Kai was happy when she said; “The presence of a bank in Kailahun is a huge boost to the primary health care delivery on the district. Health workers like me would no longer have to undertake the long and expensive journey just to collect my monthly salary….we are very pleased to have Rokel Commercial Bank here….this has been one of our cries for many years…” Her statement was re-echoed by several other Government officials interviewed in the security, education and local administration sectors of the district.

There would have been no better assurance of a permanent presence in the district if it had not come from the Managing Director of the Rokel Commercial Bank, Dr Walton Ekundayo Gilpin, who spoke to the audience and gave them assurance.

His remark coupled with the prospect of benefiting from better banking services like loan facilities immediately resonated with the people’s desire to brace up for a new era- an era they are bound to savour the fruits of financial inclusion brought on the golden platter of an indigenous bank.

It was mooted by some residents, during the event that they are now to open Savings and other accounts with Rokel Commercial Bank (RCB) in that part of the country.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper