Right to Access Information Commission & SLAJ School Journalists on Freedom of Information Law

By Foday Moriba Conteh

With the avowed objective to promote access to information and open data through proactive disclosure of information by public authorities, the Right to Access Information Commission (RAIC) in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) on Friday 23rd October, 2020 conducted a Training of Trainers workshop for journalists on the Freedom of Information Law, an event which was held at the Family Kingdom Resort, Aberdeen in Freetown.

In his statement, the Chairman of the Right to Access Information Commission (RAIC), Dr. Ibrahim Seaga Shaw disclosed that the RAIC Act came into existence in 2013, being an Act to provide for the disclosure of information held by public authorities or by persons providing services for them and to provide for other related matters. He added that the Commission has a clear mandate to make information available to the masses by increasing the supply of open data to a possible extent.

The Chairman furthered that in a similar manner RAIC is poised to improve on data accessibility by the masses and to make them aware of what rights they have in gaining such access to information stating that it is against such a backdrop that they decided to organize such a workshop for journalists as they are very key in terms of proactive disclosure of information by public authorities.

Chairman of the Independent Media Commission, George S. Khoryama, said that the training was timely as it came in the wake of the Repeal of Part V of the Criminal Libel Law and the enactment into law of the new IMC Act 2020, adding that the IMC, as the regulator of the Media, is now more pre-occupied with the prospect of a responsible Press.

George S. Khoryama pointed out that the training of such a nature is very important in fulfilling the expectations of the new IMC Act 2020 and the Media Code of Practice.

“Until you travel that is when you could realize that media institutions in this country are poor. The media is poor financially, professionally, technically and ethically and only a training of this sort could help to mitigate the militating effects on media growth,” he opined.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Information & Communications, Hon. Boston Munda, disclosed that access to information plays a critical role and enables citizens to hold Government accountable, adding that as a Committee in Parliament their role is to overseer the Commission's activities.





He noted that access to information is necessary to have a clear understanding about what Government is doing and holding it accountable.

He reassured of their commitment to the Commission, disclosing how they will continue to support the Commission in order for it to roll out its mandate.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, expressed appreciation to the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) for playing such a tremendous role in supporting State institutions and non-state actors in the country to promote transparency, accountability and good governance.

She mentioned that to facilitate the Right to Know the Ministry of Information led the formulation and passage into law the Right to Access Information Commission Act 2013, adding that such a fundamental right plays a pivotal role in empowering citizens and giving equal opportunity to all.

She noted that as a Government they are cognizant of the reality that freedom of information is an indispensable aspect of democratic societies in which citizens are availed the right to be informed about quality decisions, actions of Government and the conduct of Government functionaries.

She encouraged journalists to use the Right to Access Information law to access credible and reliable information from public authorities.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper