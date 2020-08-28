20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, August 29, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Right to Access Information Commission (RAIC) Presents 2019 Report To Deputy Information Minister

By Sierra Network
145
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Cable Limited (SALCAB) Is NOT FOR SALE

Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Network Charity Foundation Boost The Fight Against COVID-19 In Kenema

BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE( COW WAE NOR GET TAIL) An organisation comprising of Sierra...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th August 20202 cases2015 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By: Finda Judith Ngaujah
Strategic Communications Unit,
Ministry of Information and Communications

In line with its mandate, the Chairman/Information Commissioner of the Right to Access Information Commission (RAIC), Dr. Ibrahim Seaga Shaw, on Wednesday 26th August 2020, officially presented the Commission’s annual report to the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara, in the Ministry’s conference room at Youyi Building in Freetown.

Dr. Ibrahim Seaga Shaw, during his presentation said that the 2019 report is the first produced by the Commission since its establishment in 2014. According to him, they inherited what he described as a ground zero situation, without any annual report or audited financial report in addition to very weak internal controls, limited and low staff capacity.

He explained that after taking over, they had to call in the Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU) and commissioned both internal and external audit to address the confused situation they inherited. As a way of leading by example, and in making the transition from a culture of secrecy to a culture of openness, transparency and accountability, Dr Seaga Shaw said they decided to produce an annual report that will cover the first year of their reign.

He thanked staff of the Commission, local and international partners for their invaluable cooperation and support, adding that details of the report will be made public when it is presented to Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara, in her statement after receiving the report, on behalf of the Honorable Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the RAIC Chairman and his team for holding the fort and fulfilling their mandate by producing the very first report of the Commission.

According to her, the presentation shows the seriousness the Commission puts into its job, noting that the RAIC is very critical to enabling citizens make their voices heard and effectively monitor and hold government accountable and also enter into informed dialogue about decisions that affect their lives. She said the Ministry fully supports the effective implementation of the Right to Access Information law to enable Sierra Leoneans seek and receive information as it is a fundamental human right.

She noted that government fully supports the full functionality of the RAIC to ensure transparency and accountability in governance and encouraged the institution to continue the work they are mandated to do for all to benefit. She emphasized government’s commitment to ensuring that Sierra Leoneans have unhindered access to information.

Following the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommendation in 2005 for a free flow of Information in the country, civil society organizations together with SLAJ (Sierra Leone Association of Journalists) galvanized and called for an Access to Information Law.

In 2013, the Right to Access Information Act was passed into law giving birth to the Right to Access Information Commission (RAIC). Section 41 sub-section 5 of the RAIC Act of 2013 states that the Minister shall lay copies of the annual report before Parliament within two months after receiving the report.

Previous articleHealth Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra Leone’s Health Sector
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

Sierra Network Charity Foundation Boost The Fight Against COVID-19 In Kenema

Sierra Network - 0
BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE( COW WAE NOR GET TAIL) An organisation comprising of Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th August 20202 cases2015 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Right to Access Information Commission (RAIC) Presents 2019 Report To Deputy Information Minister

Sierra Network - 0
By: Finda Judith NgaujahStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications In line with its mandate,...
Read more
Blog

Health Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra Leone’s Health Sector

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to strengthen the bilateral relationship that has existed between Sierra Leone and Egypt...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Cable Limited (SALCAB) Is NOT FOR SALE

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Sierra Network Charity Foundation Boost The Fight Against COVID-19 In Kenema

Blog Sierra Network - 0
BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE( COW WAE NOR GET TAIL) An organisation comprising of Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora...
Read more

Health Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra Leone’s Health Sector

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to strengthen the bilateral relationship that has existed between Sierra Leone and Egypt...
Read more

P.P.R.C To Look Into The Activities Of Malcontents Resident In The Diaspora….

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Cable Limited (SALCAB) Is NOT FOR SALE

Sierra Network - 0