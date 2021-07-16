Revolt of the Underclass: The Coming Conflagration – Part 1 & 2 – Dr. Julius Spencer

By Julius Spencer

I recently read an article by Prof. Ibrahim Abdullah titled “Marginal Youths or Outlaws? Youth Street Gangs, Globalisation and Violence in Contemporary Sierra Leone” and it has confirmed my worst fears.

A few months ago, the phrase “revolt of the underclass” jumped into my mind and I haven’t been able to forget it since then. I’m not sure, but I believe it was triggered by a conversation I had with my daughter who is now living in Lagos, Nigeria. We were discussing the rising violence in Nigeria and she told me about a personal experience she had driving home in broad daylight one day. A young man was shot a few feet from her car, in the middle of the road. Apparently, he was trying to escape from a group of young men chasing him. He fell to the ground after being shot, struggled to his feet and managed to get to the side of the road. However he couldn’t escape, and using machetes, the group chasing him chopped him to death. According to my daughter, this was a gang killing, something that is becoming rampant in Lagos and a number of other Nigerian cities. Add to this, the activities of Boko Haram in the North of the country and the spate of kidnappings for ransom and abduction of large numbers of school children on a regular basis, and you get a sense of widespread insecurity in Nigeria.

A few years ago, Sierra Leone witnessed what I call the China Nicky phenomenon. A young lady, poorly educated and generally uncultured, captured the attention of the nation and thousands of people mobilised support for her, resulting in her winning the first edition of Big Sister. For most people, what they saw was simply a young lady that made people laugh, and the crowds that came out in support of her were simply people who were impressed with her performance on the show. I am sure you are wondering what this has to do with growing youth violence in Nigeria.

Well, for me, while for many of those who supported China Nicky, they did it because she was entertaining, there was another large group of young people who saw her as one of them and their support was a means of belittling those who believe they are better than them. In other words, to me, it was a way of them getting back at those seemingly cultured and educated women who generally had a snobbish attitude to those they considered below them. To me, therefore, the China Nicky phenomenon was more than just entertainment. It was in a way an uprising by those who would be considered the underclass in society, determined to show they were not worthless, and could even do better than the well-to-do, if given the chance. In other words, it was a show of resentment.

Sierra Leone, like many other African countries, has a huge youth bulge and unfortunately a large proportion of them are either unemployed, under-employed or unemployable. This has resulted in these youths, particularly in urban areas, finding alternative means of survival which invariable lead to drug abuse and crime.

I lived in Nigeria for about 7 years and I was a living witness to the birth and infancy of what has now metamorphosed into gang violence and widespread criminal activity. When I left Sierra Leone in 1981 to pursue postgraduate studies in Nigeria, things had just started to go bad in Sierra Leone, with the economy contracting and the problems of poor electricity, poor water supply, bad roads, etc starting to rear their heads. When I got to Nigeria, I saw and experienced many things I hadn’t seen or experienced in Sierra Leone, including armed robbery. However, by the time I returned to Sierra Leone for good in 1987, these things that I had first seen or experienced in Nigeria were beginning to happen here.

When I got to Nigeria, cultism was in its early stages and was largely limited to university campuses and “area boys” ruled the streets in the large urban centres. By the time I left Nigeria, cultism had expanded to the wider society and the “area boys” were becoming more of gangs.

Fast forward to today and Nigeria is in the grip of widespread gangsterism and “area boys” have been totally transformed into youth gangs, with reprisal killings taking place on a daily basis. While I was in Nigeria, I made the trip between Ibadan and Lagos, almost countless times via the expressway, either in public transportation or driving myself. Recently I was planning to go to Nigeria and would have needed to travel from Lagos to Ibadan, and my daughter advised me that I would have to travel by air because of the insecurity and the possibility of being kidnapped.

Based on my own personal observation, Sierra Leone has in many ways been stepping in the footsteps of Nigeria in many negative ways. In the 1970s while I was in university in Sierra Leone, we had purely social clubs, fraternities and sororities. Initiation into these clubs fraternities and sororities, was very simple. In fact most social clubs had no initiation ceremonies. Today, both the club and fraternity that I was a member of at Njala University College in those days have been transformed, and their initiation ceremonies bear the hallmarks of cultic practices. During my days as a student, physical violence during student elections was totally unheard of. Today, it is the order of the day in virtually all student union elections. The “blackman” versus “whiteman” phenomenon that came into being long after my time in university, is now not even limited to university campuses. It has filtered down to secondary schools and is present in wider society.

As Prof. Abdullah outlines in his article referred to earlier, the “raray boys” of the 70s and 80s no longer exist and, like the “area boys” in Nigeria, have metamorphosed into cliques and gangs. Below is a quote from the article.

“This research reveals that gangsters make their living hawking drugs in public spaces they control/ ‘govern’. This development mirrors the situation in South Central Los Angeles and Chicago. What is palpably missing here is an expanding, profitable and captive market for drugs. The limited market has limited the potential for deadly turf wars and reduced competition for control of markets as is the case in other countries. If and when it gets to that stage, violence, or which groups can muster the muscle power to exclude others from selling in the territory they claim to ‘govern’, will be the deciding factor. If enough is at stake, it is likely that firearms will be procured to defend illegal markets, with clandestine godfather figures lurking in the background.

Gangsters in Sierra Leone are not as local as most people would like to imagine; they could also be deadly global in their thinking and experience. The country’s gangsters are already beginning to advertise by placing photographs of themselves on websites. As gangs become more institutionalised and determined to defend their turf and livelihoods, they could potentially become a part of trans-national, even continent-wide networks.”

Chew on that till I bring you part 2 of this article in a couple of days.

TO BE CONTINUED

Part 2

In part 1 of this article, I drew attention to the fact that Sierra Leone has been following in the footsteps of Nigeria in many negative ways. I also pointed out how activities that were generally low on the scale of antisocial activities have been transformed into something more sinister both in Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Now, let’s continue.

Gangs in Nigeria are currently way ahead of those in Sierra Leone, partly because Nigeria is a much larger country with a huge population, but also because they have been at it much longer. However, like I said in part 1 of this article, Sierra Leone seems to have been following the footsteps of Nigeria and I believe we may get to the stage where their gangs are now in the not too distant future.

Prof Abdullah in his article titled “Marginal Youths or Outlaws? Youth Street Gangs, Globalisation and Violence in Contemporary Sierra Leone” says, “Unlike rarray boy culture that had no central organisation or norms binding members to each other, gangsters are organised with a clear central command and control structure.” He also points out in the article that poverty is a major contributory factor to the growth of gangsterism in any society.

“They did not choose to become gangsters; the prevailing economic conditions arguably presented gangsterism as a possible alternative to mass unemployment. It is therefore not coincidental that our data reveals that a sizeable number of the study sample came from poor family backgrounds.”

A number of things that have been happening in Sierra Leone in the recent past, particularly in Freetown, point clearly to the existence of gangs. One is the frequent incidents of fighting among school boys. My office used to be on Circular road for many years, and in recent times, the area, particularly around Model Junction has been laid siege by boys from Rokel, Model and Albert Academy schools fighting each other. We have also witnessed many occasions of panic in the area when groups of boys passing through the area went on the rampage, snatching phones and bags from innocent passers-by. While most people regard these incidents as simply the actions of unruly boys, they are, in reality, gangs in action.

Those who go on the rampage are usually passing through the area from a football match or spots meeting at the National Stadium, going to the eastern part of the city. Prof Abdullah’s article makes it very clear that these boys belong to gangs from the eastern part of the city passing through territory of rival gangs.

For many decades, some politicians have used, first the rarray boys and now the cliques or gangs to intimidate their opponents in the mistaken belief that these cliques owe perpetual allegiance to them. We have seen gang violence during political rallies, with young men stabbing each other, at times to death. This is how it started in Nigeria. Now, knives are no longer the weapons of choice in Nigeria. It is guns, and many political candidates have lost their lives in the political struggle through the activities of gangsters recruited by their rivals. For now, the weapons of choice in Sierra Leone are knives and machetes, but this is not likely to remain so much longer.

As pointed out earlier, poverty is one of the main contributory factors to the growth of gangs in any country and this is clearly the case in Sierra Leone. The huge and growing disparities evident in Sierra Leone, and more so in Nigeria, where the majority of the population is living in abject poverty while a relatively small proportion live in opulence, has resulted in massive resentment against those who are well-to-do. They are regarded as the oppressors, even though many of them may have acquired their wealth by legitimate means. For the unemployed youths who see no future for themselves in society as it currently exists, the only way of making a living is by turning to crime.

Prof Abdullah quotes one of the gangsters he interviewed during his research as saying “we are the people; and opportunities for development is what we need… if job nor dae violence nor go don [violence will only end when we are gainfully employed].”

Since the end of the war in this country, the need for youth employment has been recognised and successive governments have made some effort to solve the problem with very little success, while the danger posed by these unemployed youths continues to grow.

I believe very firmly that if we do not as a nation urgently address this problem, a violent uprising of the underclass is on the way. The uprising is not going to be anything like an organised revolt. It is going to take the form currently being experienced in Nigeria and will progress further to God alone knows where. Unfortunately, however, we are incapable of solving the problem because, like Nigeria, we are a very divided nation and the division is getting worse. We have to be able to come together and collectively decide what needs to be done to lift the majority of Sierra Leoneans out of poverty and develop a road map that we will implement, regardless of the party in power.

Having said this, I will also say we will never be able to achieve real national unity and cohesion as long as we continue practicing the winner take all political system. I have said before and I say again, we must change to some form of proportional representation that will enable us to work together. The present system, by its very nature, breeds division and enmity. In addition, as a result of the political system which we inherited at independence, we have not yet as a people done any serious collective introspection and examination of the systems operating in our country, including the economic system. We have simply been moving in ever widening concentric circles, going nowhere, because the focus of politics is on grabbing power and holding on to it for as long as possible. The reason for this is simple: when you are out of power, you generally benefit little from the national cake. Those in opposition therefore concentrate on undermining those in power in order to ensure they don’t succeed so voters will reject them at the next elections. Politics has thus become a do or die affair.

I first made this call for a change in our political system in 2008, more than a decade ago and I have repeated the call several times since then. Unfortunately, the call has not been heeded yet. However, I am a bit hopeful this time because Both President Bio and Vice President Juldeh Jalloh have publicly acknowledged that a proportional representation system is what we need in Sierra Leone.

I do not consider myself a prophet or a soothsayer, but my life experience has caused me to accept that for some reason which I cannot quite fathom, unlike the majority of people, as we say in Krio, “a kin see far”. In other words, I usually can predict, with some measure of accuracy, things that are likely to happen in future. Perhaps because I have a creative mind, I can visualize future scenarios based on an understanding of the past and the present. Anyway, I agonised for a while before finally deciding to write this two-part series, hoping that I will not be misunderstood and believing that I have a duty to share my thoughts which I hope will serve as a wake-up call to all Sierra Leoneans.

The political class in this country needs to listen and pay attention, whether you are in government or in opposition. In fact, even if you are not part of the political class, as long as you belong to the affluent segment of society, we all have to come together and find the path to our collective growth and development. We have to quickly find a sustainable pathway to lift our compatriots out of poverty. It is clear that in our present state of disunity, we cannot share a collective vision. We therefore, as a nation, have to consciously work towards achieving real national unity.

While I was writing this article, President Bio announced the appointment of the chairman and members of the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion. I hope the commission will do a deep dive into the issues that are fuelling the growing disunity in Sierra Leone and lead the process of finding implementable solutions to the challenges. There is growing disenchantment and resentment towards those who are middle and upper class citizens by the underclass, even though most of us don’t realise that this is happening. If we do not take heed and fail to achieve unity of purpose in our national life, we will succeed in committing mass suicide.

You may decide to dismiss my writings as the rantings of a doomsday prophet or a scaremonger. However, if nothing tangible is done about changing our political system as an unavoidable step in a movement to real national unity so we can face our national challenges, particularly poverty, with unity of purpose, then all I can do is pray that I will not be around when the conflagration takes place.

My next article will be on building nationhood. Stay tuned.