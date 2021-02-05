20.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Restriction Of Movements To And From Western Area LIFTED

By Sierra Network
Restriction Of Movements To And From Western Area LIFTED

Restriction of movements to and from Western Area lifted effective Monday 8th February, 2021.See additional revised measures
Restriction of movements to and from Western Area lifted effective Monday 8th February, 2021.
See additional revised measures

