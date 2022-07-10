RESPONDING TO A NARCISSIST CALLED SOB

My attention has been drawn to an article making rounds on the social media and probably published in The Awareness Times newspaper which I don’t read anymore for obvious reasons.

A narcissist called ‘sob’ is peddling a pedestrian and gutter article titled “BOMBSHELL REVELATION WITH SIGNED POLICE ATTENDANCE RECORDS” in which, in her usual overzealous intrinsic lust for attention, confused CoPPP’s still pending request for a protest march with the Black Monday, 4th July 2022 Women’s March.

Let it be known that I am the designated authority appointed by CoPPP to work with AIG Mannar on a suitable date and time for the expressed planned protest march by CoPPP that entirely has no bearing to the Black Monday Women’s protest for harsh economic conditions.

Also, let me use this opportunity to let it be known that the 21-Man Committee in a meeting reached a consensus that I [Karamoh Kabba] continue to represent the APC as the Permanent Representative of the APC to CoPPP (PRAC), which is contrary to the ‘sob’s allusion that I am an impostor of the the former erstwhile APC Executive.

CoPPP is a democratic consortium that respects fundamental rights issues, and cannot in any way or form be influenced by its female partner, Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, a political leader and a feminist in her own right, besides being a CoPPP member and a politician, from standing in solidarity with her fellow women in demonstrating their constitutional right to protest.

The ‘sob’ author of the The Awareness Times article in question has combined two unrelated issues mainly to deliberately confuse the public or to inadvertently expose her inattentiveness to details or inadequacies or better yet her uncontrollable clinical narcissistic disorder syndrome drive to deface a very up and rising powerful player in womanhood in Sierra Leone politics, especially amongst her own Creole kith and kin, like in the Krio proverb; “na fo luk onda u fut”.

CoPPP still has interest in its request for a protest march we had requested for, which is in all shape and form, entirely different from the Black Monday Women’s march, and hopeful that the police will own up to their commitment despite the fact that they have made available to this ‘sob’ and her; The Awareness Times, newspaper all our discussions in confidence.

Let me at this juncture make it clear that, we still have confidence in the Police to own up to their side of the deal.

As for CoPPP, we reasonably believe that there still exist pockets of okada queues for fuel, which was the crux of the matter in the said meeting the ‘sob’ wrongly alluded to without proper understanding of the issue or for deliberate intention to water-down the women’s bravery in standing up to an autocrat by protesting in the face of his well-known brutal lapdogs police force.

This ‘sob’ is nothing to go by; she is just a narcissist who is driven by that mental disorder syndrome. All we need at this time is to leave her to wallow in her own mud like a pig she is; and may be, just may be she will stand in front of a mirror to continue to fall in love with her messy self through that self disordered image and mindset and leave us alone.

Comrades all, please be reminded that this is an internal issue: Notwithstanding that she is a deranged comrade; nevertheless, we need the good, the bad and the ugly in the APC struggle to be united for victory in 2023.