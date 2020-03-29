Renaissance Movement Donates Hand-Washing Items for Coronavirus Prevention to Community Leaders

The Renaissance Movement- Sierra Leone has donated an assortment of hand washing items to select community leaders across Freetown and Portloko.

At a short ceremony held at the Congo Town Field, the chairman of the Renaissance Movement, Chernor A Bah (Ceebah) said as a people’s movement committed to the principles of patriotism, national unity and integrity, the movement was living its ideals by this donation.

This moment calls for Sierra Leoneans, across party lines to work together- regularly wash our hands, practice social distance and obey our health and local authorities to maintain our zero status and fight against the spread of coronavirus in our communities.

The donation – with the items and the signs- is the movement’s modest effort to contribute to this national fight.

The ceremony was hosted by the Member of Parliament covering the Congo Town area, Hon. Emmanuel Saidu Conteh (APC) and featured Hon. Tawa Conteh (SLPP) and Councilors from Kissy, Wellington, Portee, Lumley, Bottom Mango, Aberdeen, Shell, St. John, Lungi and Congo Town.

Each of the elected leaders received a package of items to now bring to their communities. The items include 100 75l Milla buckets, 100 basins, 200 bottles of hand washing soap; hundreds of paper towels and 100 A3 laminated signs.

Speaking on behalf of the recipient community leaders, Hon Tawa Conteh and Councilor Bintu Konjor both thanked the Renaissance movement for this timely and patriotic donation.

They promised to set up a system at major junctions in their community for people to wash their hands, ensure that the water is always refilled and that the items are not stolen.

The Renaissance Movement is proud to work with elected community leaders across party lines and in different communities in this national fight against Covid-19.

©️Renaissance Movement, Sierra Leone.