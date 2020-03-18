Renaissance Movement calls on Government to take more robust and proactive steps in Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention

PRESS RELEASE

Renaissance Movement calls on the Government of Sierra Leone to take more robust and proactive steps in Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention

Freetown, 17 March 2020

Following news of confirmed cases in neighbouring countries and the growing scale of the coronavirus pandemic globally, the Renaissance Movement-Sierra Leone (RMSL) is concerned about the Government of Sierra Leone’s (GoSL) level of preparedness to detect, contain and suppress an outbreak in the country.

The Movement acknowledges ongoing efforts by the Government to ensure that Sierra Leone is ready to deal with the pandemic and especially commend President Julius Maada Bio’s recent engagement with members of the National Ebola Response Centre (NERC). RMSL hopes that such an inclusive non-partisan approach to dealing with national issues extend beyond national health emergency response.

However, the Movement is concerned that the actions of Government so far seem disjointed, uncoordinated and need greater transparency. The government response has not signaled the required optimism or inspired the trust and confidence in the public that the country needs to deal with this crisis.

While we applaud the efforts of the Government so far in providing public health messages for the population, we believe that the public deserves to be more informed on the Government’s level of preparedness for testing and treatment of coronavirus cases.

• The Renaissance Movement, therefore, demands that the President addresses the nation as a matter of urgency, to provide clear, unambiguous and holistic information on the measures his Government is taking to prepare for the protection of the country during this global crisis.

• We also request that the President designate a team or an entity to serve as the principal focal persons leading on the nation’s response to this looming crisis. We strongly believe that this team, led by a competent Sierra Leonean, must be given the powers to do what is necessary to lead our efforts against the corona virus.

• The movement notes the multiple and sometimes incoherent messaging from various MDAs, ministers and other parts of government. We urge government to provide a singular and trusted primary source of communication and information relating to the corona virus. We call on GoSL to avoid the kind of ambiguity in its recent release on the restriction on attending public gatherings of one hundred persons or more. Given the potential effect on a majority of the population, the Government must immediately clarify implications for schools and other learning institutions and places of worship, among others.

• We call on the government to also immediately make known to the public the number, locations, technical and infrastructural capacity and expertise of available testing and treatment centres and medical practitioners around the country.

• In addition, the Movement strongly recommends that to further build trust and confidence GoSL should carry out a tour of quarantine and isolation facilities with journalists to allow the public to see what facilities, equipment, procedures, and other measures have been put in place.

• The movement is concerned about reports relating to the otherwise laudable mandatory quarantine measures that came into effect on 16 March 2020. We hereby call on the Government to immediately improve the conditions of the approved quarantine facilities, ensure that WHO protocols are adhered to and generally enforce standards and consistent measures at all border entry points to ALL travellers.

• Following the scandalous mismanagement of funds involved in the Ebola Viral Disease outbreak in 2014, the Renaissance Movement demands transparency and accountability in the allocation and use of resources for the coronavirus response. The GoSL would do well to be proactive in disclosing how much it has allocated for the response efforts.

• Finally, the Movement strongly urges the Government to immediately put in place social safety net measures to support our most vulnerable compatriots – the poorest, the elderly and the disabled, who would be disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of this pandemic.

In these uncertain times, the Renaissance Movement Sierra Leone would also like to remind members of the public of our individual and collective responsibility in the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus in Sierra Leone. We encourage the public to continue to demand information and accountability from GoSL while complying with recommendations from public health officials to wash hands, avoid handshakes and large gatherings regularly.

Signed:

Chernor Abdulai Bah

Chairman