Remember That I Have Today Dared You Madam First Lady – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

DR. SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN OOR DIRECTLY ADDRESSES FATIMA JABBE (MRS. BIO) THE SELF-CONFESSED WITCH.

Monday December 14th 2020.

Fatima Jabbe (First Lady Mrs. Bio), I am going to ignore your oblique reference to my late father which you made this morning. I have already requested our mutual friends in The Gambia to go and report your comment to your stepfather and your mother.

Fatima, I am NOT Casada Kitchen or any of those you molest and intimidate. I am also not any of those APC Comrades whom you may be blackmailing or intimidating. *You seem to forget who I am.* So, I dare you to open your mouth again and drop hints against me like you opened your mouth in Constituency 110 last week to make scandalous comments about my expressed Night-Time political movements.

Fatima, infact I now dare you to state one more negative reference against me – whether in hint form on Social Media or otherwise. If you think you can continue to get away with what you have been relentlessly doing to me since you became The First Lady, think again.

Fatima, make one more negative reference about me again. Make we address we sef now.

*Fatima, let us not have those your cowardly SLPP attack dogs making audios and writings with so much malicious lies about what directly transpired between you and me in The Gambia two decades ago or during the time when you lived in London.*

Fatima, be brave and stop hiding behind State and other Apparatus to molest me as a Woman.

Fatima, you are a very, very loose Woman and so your looseness negatively dominates all your otherwise laudable efforts as our country’s First Lady.

Fatima, you are so loose that you last week openly said you are a Witch who flirts with the occult. Well, since you are now the self-confessed *”First Witch of the Republic of Sierra Leone”,* take note that I am NOT a Witch but a believer in God. It was God which overcame your expressed Witchcraft to give the APC victory in Constituency 110.

Fatima, you are clearly unhappy and frustrated over your Loss and our Victory in Constituency 110 elections. I want you to see that loss as the start of your Exit out of State House. Sierra Leoneans may be divided on many things but one thing I do believe the majority are now resolved on, is that Fatima and Maada Bio are not fit for purpose. Sierra Leoneans are determined to put any differences aside and come together to produce high quality, empathetic Leadership for our People. Fatima and her husband H.E. Maada Bio, are certainly not fit for purpose.

Fatima Jabbe (Mrs. Bio), I have today dared you. Open your mouth and drop any more hints against me again, like you did in Constituency 110 last week and let us roll for Sierra Leoneans this Christmas Season.

Fatima, you think you are now able to molest and suppress me because you are married to the President and I am a potent member of the Opposition, determined to bring my APC party back to governance. You are one of those who fully know my political potentials and clearly, you fear my skills so badly.

Fatima, you, of all people, saw first-hand how I deployed my God-given political talents to help re-elect H.E. President Yayah Jammeh in 2001 in your Home Country of The Gambia. You very well know what I am capable of doing in clean politics, so you are naturally running scared that I am opposed to your husband’s Regime.

Fatima, you think you will use your Powers to therefore oppress and suppress me. I believe in God to protect me. So, if you continue in your insidious ways, I will show you that I am still your Big Sister, who had once tried so hard to help smoothen your rough edges for you back then.

In Sierra Leone, they say OKRO NOR DAY LONG PASS IN MASTER.

I here pause to ask you to help me address some hypocrites.

Fatima, help me to ask all those who are suddenly ‘outraged’ at my reference to your KOLONKO and KORO style dancing, to produce any evidence of similar expressed outrage, when you, Fatima, were behind the scenes, tacitly enjoying yourself as your husband, our President, gave a speech on May 8th 2020 *LYING* to the World that it was not for my writings (as a Creditable Journalist) that made his Regime detain me but it was because I am akin to a criminal terrorist. Your husband broke our sacred Presidential Oath of Office when he opened his lying mouth and *LIED* against me to this Nation on May 8th 2020 so as to justify the psychological and physical torture that your Regime was by then putting me through behind the CID Walls. Your Regime has committed international crimes against humanity on my person and then your *LYING* husband went over the air to *LIE* that it was not because of my writings. Your husband, like yourself, are both well-noted as blinking *LIARS.*

Fatima, help me to ask these citizens in their new-founded outrage, to show us their expressed outrage, when you Fatima, as First Lady, stayed mute on May 1st 2020 as I was kidnapped from my house by policemen serving under your husband’s Executive Authority; As Mother of the Nation, you watched and superintended sectors of society to stay mute as all of my Constitutional and Human Rights, especially my Feminine Gender Rights, were abused by your *Fatima and Maada Bio Regime;* with me subjected to Sexual and Gender Based Violence of an egregious dimension. They all stayed silent but yet they are upset and outraged for merely having your rather vulgar dance steps appropriately described?

Fatima, ask these hypocrites to show us their published outrage, when on the 5th and 6th day of my unlawful detention by the Bio Regime, during the time I was menstruating,(yes, bleeding), your Regime sent Police Officers into the faeces-filled cell without windows, where I was kept like an animal, to remove my panties, stick their fingers into my bleeding vagina, removed my tampon from my vagina, claiming they had to search for a mobile phone inside my vagina. As if that is not unimaginable enough, this your cursed Bio Regime repeated the odious performance THREE TIMES over a 24 Hour period.

Fatima, tell your handlers to show us the outrage expressed, when your Regime sent Police Officers in to my locked cell to search inside my bleeding vagina three(3) times between the night of May 5th and the morning of May 6th. This was all well publicised in the media so it is not a secret. Let these hypocrites show us their expressed outrage at that egregious molestation of me, as a Woman and then they can be deemed qualified to talk against my description of your very vulgar dancing; in my opinion, you danced like how a PROSTITUTE dances and that is not fitting of how a country’s First Lady should dance in public.

Fatima, help me to tell these hypocrites who are feigning outrage that if they are so in awe and fear of the Fatima & Maada Bio Regime, that they stayed silent back then, then it is advised that they please continue to stay silent right now and leave me and you Fatima to address ourselves.

Fatima, you started the ball rolling by directly dropping hints against my Social Media Posts that I engage in Night Time Political Movements. I have now described your dancing to be a Koro styled one. You have now dropped hints about what you suspect to be my expensive upbringing of electricity meters in all rooms. That one is your weird and frustrated talk this morning. So I will jump over it. So, what next? I suggest you just SHUT UP Fatima and avoid me completely. I also STRONGLY suggest for you to advise your social media crew to stop their vile trash about me and you in The Gambia.

Once again, as I close this address, remember that I have today dared you Madam First Lady (or First Witch) to state one more Hint against me like you did last week about my Night-Time politics in Constituency 110. *I DARE YOU FATIMA. I DARE YOU.* Say one more Hint, Innuendo or Negative Comment against my person and let’s roll.

*Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.*

