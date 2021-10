Our Tree Giveaway is back! Be part of #FreetownTheTreeTown – register to receive and plant up to 5 trees at no cost! Climate action requires us all to be tree stewards, click on the link below to register and choose your trees. You will be contacted by a #FreetownTheTreeTown CBO partner to arrange collection from the tree distribution centre nearest to you.

https://treetown.clappia.com/app/TRE914857

#FreetownTheTreeTown #BeATreeSteward #TransformFreetown