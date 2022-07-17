QNET REFUTES ALLEGATIONS OF “TRAVELLING SCAMS”

QNET today issued a strong statement denying and refuting all allegations of “travelling scams” and “offers of education or employment”.

Biram FALL, QNET Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said “this is a wholly unwarranted and false report and false and baseless accusations against the company. We are a 23-year-old business that operates worldwide. We encourage proper enterprise and support entrepreneurs while maintaining strong ethical and professional practices at all times. We undertake consistently and continuing education and training programs which certify our representatives. This “scam” has no bearing or connection with us whatsoever. We are truly saddened at the plight of those affected, which must be due solely to rogue individuals using QNET’s name wrongfully for their personal benefit and advancement. But we want to be absolutely clear: this has nothing to do with us. We will work with the authorities to ensure proper resolution and rogue elements being brought to their deserved justice”.

QNET also released excerpts of its training programs which detailed, comprehensive aspects of training its representatives undertook in becoming IRs. “No errant company behaves this way, nor gives back to the community”, added Biram FALL while showing community projects conducted in Sierra Leone and adjoining cities.

QNET operates its business in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at qnet.net or our blog qbuzz.qnet.net. QNET is committed to society and its betterment. QNET empowers entrepreneurs and their welfare, which leads to an overall positive economic consequence.

QNET does not engage in unlawful activities and is committed to upholding the rule of law. If you are approached with an opportunity for money, QNET warns and requests that you be alert and careful. Do not engage with such persons, and always be ready to ask for their credentials or clarify directly with QNET itself at the following email and hotline: [email protected]

Together with the public, QNET builds sustainable and safe business environments.