Public Service Systems Workshop for Ministers, Deputies & Permanent Secretaries Ends

By Alpha Good Kamara

In order to significantly enhance the efficiency and coordination of Government’s operations, a two-day orientation workshop on Public Service Systems was conducted on August 14th and 15th, 2023 at the Freetown Conference Centre specifically designed for Ministers, Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Department Heads as part of an administrative orientation initiative introduced during his initial term in office.

President Julius Maada Bio addressed the Ministers, Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers as the Orientation Workshop on Public Service Systems came to a close on the second day.

Addressing the participants, President Bio expressed his strong belief in the potential of young cabinet members to fulfill his ambitious “Big Five Agenda,” a commitment he made to the electorates during the June 24 elections. He emphasized the essential role of unity within his team to effectively execute the Sierra Leone People’s Party manifesto.

President Bio conveyed, “Our shared vision and combined efforts are pivotal in achieving our goals for the betterment of our nation. We must bridge the gap between political leadership and the administrative sector, working collaboratively to transform Sierra Leone into a thriving and prosperous country.”

Chief Minister, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, lauded the President’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity, highlighting the historic nature of the team’s composition. He assured the President of the team’s dedication to deliver on their promises and uphold the aspirations of the nation.

Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, played a vital role in the workshop, delivering valuable insights to Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and Department Heads. His advice centered on fostering effective collaboration and harnessing social intelligence to motivate and manage teams. Dr. Jalloh stressed the importance of aligning with President Bio’s “Big Five Game Changers” outlined in the SLPP People’s Manifesto 2023, emphasizing that the Civil Service must act as a conduit for delivering on these priority agendas.

The orientation workshop served as a testament to President Bio’s commitment to streamline governance and collaborative efforts. As Sierra Leone strives for progress and development, this approach is poised to reshape the country’s trajectory for the better.

It must also be noted that the primary objective of the program was to reshape the relationship dynamics between political leadership and the administrative sector in line with the President’s vision of a more proactive and collaborative approach to public service delivery, where Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other key stakeholders actively engage in practical and positive efforts to meet the nation’s needs.

