Public Notice On Date For Exam Of The National Primary School Examination (NPSE)

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education SL in consultation with WAEC and all relevant stakeholders has postponed the National Primary School Examination by two weeks (from May 14th to May 28th).

We did this for three main reasons as stated in the release:

70% of the population in Sierra Leone is muslim. Because of Ramadan and Eid (Pray Day) which is on May 12th, and because of requests from the jamat, we think it’s wise to postpone. We did it last year as well. We promised every chiefdom an examination center in Sierra Leone. Last year we saw students commuting dozens of kilometers to take exams and we are using this period to ensure that all centers are conducive for our candidates. This government also provides stationery (pencils, sharpeners and erasers) to students. And we will use this period to ensure all kids are catered for.

Note: the results will be out within 45 days of taking the exam way before school reopens in September

This is #RadicalInclusion

This is #QinFQSE