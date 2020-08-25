Public Notice – INCENDIARY AND HATE SPEECHES – Sierra Leone People’s Party

Sierra Leone People’s Party. Wallace Johnson Street, Freetown.

Public Notice

Tuesday August 25, 2020

INCENDIARY AND HATE SPEECHES

The Secretariat of the Sierra Leone People’s Party is concerned about the ugly spate of incendiary and hate speeches mostly broadcast through social media channels especially Whatsapp. We are also aware of similar messages seemingly coming from supporters of our party.

The National Executive wishes to make it known that it condemns unequivocally and unreservedly all forms of hate and incendiary statements aimed at undermining the peace and serenity of the country and its citizens. The party wishes to distance itself completely from the hate speeches broadcast by some of its overzealous supporters directed at the APC or some of its members in an audio shared on social media on Monday 24th August 2020. The party will fully investigate and take stringent disciplinary action against any of our member who is found wanting of making any incendiary or hate comment which has the tendency of causing discord in our beloved nation.

Hate and incendiary statements are alien to the SLPP and do not reflect the ONE COUNTRY ONE PEOPLE motto of the esteemed party. The SLPP has always prided itself on its democratic credentials and respect for the rule of law and we will continue in that direction. We are warning all our supporters and leaders of support groups to refrain from reacting in like -manner to any form of provocation by members of the opposition.

As the ruling party, our aim is to work in tandem with government to deliver on the manifesto promises we made to the people of this country in the 2018 elections. We seek to promote unity and inclusiveness in our national politics and detest all forms of insecurity as the government will not allow anyone or group of person to derail state governance.

We urge all citizens to continue their normal businesses as the security of the state is guaranteed.

Long live Sierra Leone!

Long live SLPP!

One Country, One People

Umaru Napoleon Koroma

National Secretary General.