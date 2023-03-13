30.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, March 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE: Distribution Of Voter Registration Cards Postponed

By Sierra Network
PUBLIC NOTICE: Distribution of Voter Registration Cards scheduled for 17th-26th March 2023 is postponed to 7th-16th April 2023, due to delay in freight caused by air traffic controllers strike of the chartered flight

