Public Elections Act 2022 Becomes Law

By Amin Kef (Ranger)

The Public Elections Bill 2022, which was signed by President Julius Maada Bio, was one that sought to repeal and replace the Public Elections Act, 2012 (Act No.4 of 2012) to provide for supplementary provisions to Section 32 and 33 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone (Act No. 6 of 1991).

It could be recalled that in the not too distant past the Bill was extensively debated by Members of Parliament bringing out its importance and the need to strengthen the electoral laws of the State.

After the bill was committed to the whole House and read page after page and clause after clause, with certain objections on certain clauses, it was resolved amicably by the Leadership of Parliament through a dialogue engagement with the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohamed Lamin Tarawally, piloted the Bill and it was passed into law with some amendments.

