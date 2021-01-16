Public education on Public Education: Use the library services

The National Libraries and City Libraries are public resources we pay for via our taxes. However, although they are excellent spaces for research and studying, we do not take advantage of them. My family and I love Libraries. All my kids have membership cards and are regulars.

Today, I went to the library to work on my book. I used the library as reference, incorporating text from the 2017 State of the Child report by the Human Righrs Commission that explicitly talks about teenage mothers and education. Secondly, the space is so wonderful for creative thought- with cool breeze, excellent staff, amazing decor and warm atmosphere.

I went with my teenage daughter who is taking her transition exams this year. She doing her math revisions and me writing new words about girls education.

I urge all parents, particularly in cities and spaces where Libraries exist, to please allow your children to at least use these resources on weekends. To transform this country, we need all hands on deck.

Here’s a excerpt of what I wrote today… this is from the Cabinet Debate section of the book:

“By the time I finished my presentation, I had addressed all the critical issues and objections I knew opponents to the proposal will have. This is a strategy my favorite rapper Eminem used cleverly in the last scene in his movie “Last Mile”. in the final freestyle rap battle, his strategy was to state all the damning things that his opponent could say about him. He started from the embarrassing to the outright credibility ruining in addition to issuing strong attacking punchlines based on evidence and data that everyone knew. Before he threw the microphone to his opponent Papa Doc, he finished by saying “… I don’t wanna win, I’m outtie / here, tell these people something they don’t know about me.” I was not Eminem on a movie set but by the time I said, “thank you Mr Chairman, and I look forward to this Cabinet endorsing one of the most transformational policies” I felt like he did on stage- I could see the fear in the opponent’s eyes and for the first time, I sensed that I might win.”