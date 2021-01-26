Public education on Public Education: Towards Zero Makeshift Schools

Every now and then, some woke citizen will visit a school, take photos of the condition and post it on social media/make a WhatsApp audio to show how the Government’s Free Quality School Education policy isn’t working. They often want the citizens to know that we as a Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education SL are not doing much. But there’s a difference between propaganda, and proper agenda (sorry, the lyricists in me had to try):

1. We have launched and are actively working on eliminating makeshift schools and classrooms. If you check the Annual School Census, you’ll see how even with the exponential expansion of students, we are reducing makeshift classrooms. As I maintain, take any metric in education, we are better today than we were yesterday.

2. These schools, like this Pujehun District Council Primary School (EMIS 341001212) in Simbaru Town, Sorogbema Chiefdom, are often community schools with little resources responding to the call to provide education to their children. This school has 80 pupils class 1 to 6, 2 teachers and in fact shares the Emis code with another school. The photo was taken by DSTI staff who is out doing learning assessments. We know they exist and we are working round the clock to ensure every child accesses the same quality education. We are catching up to our peers after years of neglect in the education sector.

3. Government is currently developing/completing a school catchment area plan, which will inform a School Development Plan. These in turn will lead to the construction of 510 classrooms nationwide.

What’s the take away?

1. Please continue the growing civic engagement in education service delivery. You are each Inspectors of Schools. See something, say something. Better yet, send the Board Chair or SMC Chair a note and cc us. Take action.

2. Next time you see a dilapidated school with no furniture, right after you shoot your viral video, help solve the problem with the community and then shoot another video in HD Color showing your impact and solution. That’s what “Education for Development” is all about. That’s truly what #PaopaSaloneMusBetteh means.

For now we will stay focused as #WeMove

Ps- if you want to support that school, we can facilitate it via our Deputy Director