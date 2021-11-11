Public education on Public Education: Sierra Leonean youth wins first ever Global Student Prize (and he’s one of my Protégés) – Dr Moinina David Sengeh

They say success has many fathers… true, but we also know that it takes a village to educate a child. So let all the parents and the village of Jeremiah (let all Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Africa stand up and celebrate our success: Chegg.org Global Student Prize Winner- Jeremiah Thoronka). It felt extra wonderful sitting in UNESCO Hall to hear the news as the Minister of Education.

I’ll pick up from where President Bio ended in his special congratulatory message to the winner, “Congratulations, Jeremiah.”

Firstly, I’ve known Jeremiah for about 6 years. In that period, he participated in several @GlobalMinimum www.gmin.org Innovate Salone programs and won a few. He was part of Sierra Leone’s robotic competition team and became an ardent volunteer supporting youth Innovation in Sierra Leone and Rwanda. As a co-founder of GMin, I am quite ecstatic. The organization is on track: GMin’s Vision (a generation of youth that imagines and realizes solutions for a better planet) and Mission (to catalyse a culture of innovation through hands-on learning experiences, creative problem-solving, and leadership skills among youth). We have graduates from Harvard, entrepreneurs and community leaders from among our alums. This was our dream.

Secondly, there are some youth among those hundreds that I have interacted with across the continent who get extra time. Jeremiah is one of those. I pulled up a recommendation letter I wrote for him back in 2018 and it speaks volumes of what I expected of him. Back then, I said; “Jeremiah is an exceptional young man who is bound to continue thriving wherever he finds himself. He is driven by a desire to learn, create and change lives for the better. What seperates Jeremiah from his peers is his determination and ability to problem-solve.” I did let Jeremiah see the recommendation letter because I knew it’ll inspire him more. One of my mentors showed me a recommendation he wrote for me and it changed my life in how I saw or imagined myself.

In 2016, Jeremiah sent me an email: “Am a member of May Park scientists, the group Brian belongs to. You have being a mentor to me for a while now, and a working on my own personality to be like you or even becomes great. Keep the Good work sir”. I received the email at 1:23 am.

At 1:48 am on the same day, I replied: “Thanks and good luck with your work. Keep working hard.” Jeremiah didn’t stop working hard.

I engage young people online, offline and everywhere because I know we can shape and guide their future. It’s such a privilege to have been part of a vision that started investing in youth problem-solving solving in Sierra Leone some 10 years ago and what a thrill that I can now serve as Minister pushing this same policies. When I speak of the 5Cs: computational thinking, comprehension, creativity, critical thinking and Civics, I am reminded of where we’ve come from and the future ahead. It’s our young people, our students who will transform our society. Thank you Jeremiah and continue to do your best so you can surpass all of us.

Ps- when President Bio visited Kigali a few years ago, he spent time with the Sierra Leonean students there and Jeremiah was one of them. I remember he was very excited and told me how inspired he was.

Pps: we wrote his recommendation to ALU as well… like several students and fellows who’ve gone through our programs.

Ppps: as a fellow Kingtom student, shout out to the May Park Boys.