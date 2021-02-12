27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 12, 2021
Public education on Public Education: Sierra Leone wins $450,000 as Education Sector Plan Development Grant

By Sierra Network
Allow me as I again celebrate team Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education SL and the Government of Sierra Leone who has gotten confirmation today that we received $450,000 (Grant Agent is UNICEF-SL) from Global Partnership for Education for the development of our 5 year Education Sector Plan (ESP). Our current 2018-2020 ESP was extended for one year through 2021. The overall cost for the ESP development is $656,000 and the Government and other partners will fill the gap. The ESP development will continue to have critical leadership from staff at the Ministry.

What’s in an ESP? This is a 5-year vision that will inform Government’s plan for education transformation. To develop the best ESP, we need:
1. Education Sector Analyses (done)
2. Education Financial Simulation (developed)
3. Joint Sector Review/Plan
4. Draft and Validation

If you care about the future of education in Sierra Leone, then you must care about the ESP. This is what we mean by Quality in Free Quality School Education #QinFQSE

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 16 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
