Public education on Public Education: Rise in Cyber Bullying

As Minister of Basic and Senior Senior Education responsible for policy covering all children in schools making up 30% of the population and as Chief Innovation Officer of Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation responsible for policy covering technology and innovation, I am squarely placed to discuss Cyber Bullying. I see a sharp and uncontrolled rise in cyber bullying in our society and what scares me, it is done by adults, the learned, the activists, those who are supposed to be modelling good behavior for our children. I have witnessed first hand a parent, an aunt and son engage with me on Facebook using bullying tactics. It has gone too far out of hand and we can’t keep watching this rip apart our society.

Firstly, the definition is varied but simply put, it is “bullying primarily defined as encompassing physical acts, such as hitting, kicking or pushing; verbal aggression, such as name-calling and abusive language; or relational aggression, such as spreading rumours or socially excluding peers” using digital and electronic formats (texting, whatsapp, facebook, twitter, etc) (Smit, 2015 https://www.ajol.info/index.php/saje/article/view/118011).

The United Nations https://news.un.org/en/tags/cyberbullying (UNICEF, UNESCO, etc) have all taken stands against Cyber Bullying.

– https://unric.org/…/cyberbullying-what-is-it-and-how…/ “Cyberbullying is bullying with the use of digital technologies. It can take place on social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms and mobile phones. It is repeated behaviour, aimed at scaring, angering or shaming those who are targeted. Examples include:

spreading lies about, or posting embarrassing photos of, someone on social media.

sending hurtful messages or threats via messaging platforms.

impersonating someone and sending mean messages to others on their behalf.”

– https://www.unicef.org/…/unicef-poll-more-third-young… One in three young people in 30 countries said they have been a victim of online bullying, with one in five reporting having skipped school due to cyberbullying and violence, in a new poll released today by UNICEF and the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) on Violence against Children.

– The link between Sexual Based Violence and Cyber Bullying are there: https://www.africanwomeninlaw.com/…/intersection-of…

– The idea that women of power are attacked and bullied are also there: http://www.inquiriesjournal.com/…/female-cyberbullying…

– When I was at MIT Media Lab, my colleague Karthik Dinakar was working on Cyber Bullying- but I didn’t pay attention then as closely. I found his research absolutely relevant today https://web.media.mit.edu/…/Gang-Up-Cyberbullying.pdf

– https://www.media.mit.edu/…/ruminati-modeling-the…/

If you still are not convinced, then please use this Enough.org site and wake up today. https://enough.org/stats_cyberbullying

As a society we must take a stand and call on actors to

1. Just accept that we have a problem. We have a problem in which our elite are the worst offenders of bullying. It does not take one with a PhD to see how much cyber bullying I get subjected to daily. “Friends” who take my words on my page out of context and turn into their own fun even though its about national policy issues; “Friends” who make fun of an area of interest even though its about national development issues… like what’s data after all? People who think it’s ok to call the First Lady all kinds of names because she spells one word or another incorrectly. People who feel they have a right to tell her how to engage or not- note, they seldom do this to men. And yes, its ok to name the misogyny among all of us. She may not be the most eloquent, not the most whatever but come-on on your repeated demeaning, rumour spreading of her. If you want to, go check what bullying is again and then cyber bullying. Just stop it. As for me, you may continue, we are here. I will call it out next time (and I know this post will be used to attempt at bullying me and others again. Our crime? Being in public office.)

2. The amount of cyber bullying has no limit. It cuts across from kids, children to adults. From Whatsapp Audios to Videos. From online text to posts and status reports. It’s everywhere and everyone participates in it. Let’s talk. Let’s have a social dialogue on cyber bullying! Enough is enough. At least, I want to see how we can cut this out in schools. We have seen kids commit suicides… we have seen the impact that lack of guidance counselling has on schools. Coupled with unrestricted social media, we have a disaster in our hands.

3. Implement a legal sanction for those found to be engaged in cyber bullying. There are many models to learn from including from the continent.

Now, I must distinguish certain things. Calling out cyber bullying isn’t me saying you are wrong with your accusations or the person didn’t do what they did or aren’t who they aren’t. Just because someone has a physical or cognitive difference which you consider an issue doesn’t mean you name call them for example. That’s bullying. Just because someone broke a law doesn’t mean you name call them and make fun of them and their entire past- there’s a law in the land- that’s bullying.

And as for misinformation- there are legal national and international institutions. Use them. If you think someone committed a crime- go to ACC. Go to the police. Build and strengthen the system. Name calling, shaming, and all that is just totally uncalled for. If you truly believe you have something against someone, what stops you from going to ACC or the Police or the ECOWAS court? I am appalled when I look at my wall, the people who I see are practicing this form of social engagement.

E too mos!

Ps- the image attached here were collected in Kono at a school where the team was doing unannounced student checks. These kids have weapons- knives, mirrors in their bags. Now imagine Cyber Bullying meetings Physical Bullying— what will happen? It’s on us people. It’s on us to change this country