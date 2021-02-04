20.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 5, 2021
Updated:

Public education on Public Education: Policy, Practice and Service – joining the University

By Sierra Network
Today was my first day as a proud faculty member of the Engineering Faculty of the University of Sierra Leone (Fourah Bay College). I met with the Dean and all Heads of Departments who warmly welcomed into their family. I am excited to announce that this week, I joined the Mechanical and Maintenance Engineering Department.

Firstly, this is an incredible honor. To serve one’s country as a Cabinet Minister is already a privilege of a lifetime. While academia was a possible pathway in my life, I never imagined I could do it at the same time as having a political life. This is only possible because I have a boss, the President of Sierra Leone, who at more occasions than one has urged his cabinet and other leaders to join the faculties of various institutions. This is why I can be publicly proud to share this added responsibility because it is in line with his mandate. I now have an opportunity to teach students who directly benefit from the policies I make as Minister for Basic and Senior Secondary Education. This level of feedback couldn’t be more exciting.

Secondly, as Chief Innovation Officer, I have an amazing privilege to now go beyond informing policy on Innovation and entrepreneurship. I will be teaching final year students modules in Engineering Management, Entrepreneurship and Innovation among others. Academic research is something The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation – DSTI has always supported and to have a direct vehicle at the University makes it 100X easier.

Finally, as an academic, entrepreneur and innovator myself, I am very intrigued about the possibilities of learning from, working with and teaching students at our university. I know my connections to institutions like Harvard and UPenn where I am a Fellow; Yale where we work closely with our Delivery Team led by Grace Kargobai; MIT where we have an existing MOU; and more, and private sector will be tapped to bring in deeper and global connections.

I will set up a research lab at FBC that will be doing interdisciplinary and cross cutting research that is targeted at solving societal problems. Do watch out for more ways of collaboration.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 29 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Annual Report from Ombudsman, Assures of Government Support
