Thursday, December 10, 2020
Public education on Public Education: Koidu City examination scandal

My people of Kono- Exam Malpractice is not a Right. Today, a shameful shameful thing happened in Koidu (at the Koidu Secondary School Center) where students attempting the Private WASSCE 2020 exam disrupted the exam because the ACC and MBSSE are fighting exam malpractice. The students were incited by teachers and parents to vandalize and fight our officials when they caught 8 people writing exams in a bush nearby. The students freed those captured saying this is not FQSE WASSCE so we do not have a right to monitor. For the Government WASSCE, because of stringent monitoring, our DD and officials needed security and bodyguards. The family of our DD was threatened. Here is why this is all scary:

1. The MPS from Kono recently were surprised that their students did not perform well and specifically asked for my perspective

2. Our investigations showed that Kono has had “VIP” candidates who come from all over the country to take exams there and we thwarted that with community engagement and rigorous monitoring in 2020

3. Our children feel entitled to cheating. This is supported by the parents (many who called in radio programs threatening our officials) and the community including teachers. Malpractice pays in cash.

4. There are people who want education to fail in this country. Why? only God knows. Until we as citizens say no to malpractices like this and organized crime against the state, we wont accelerate towards development. Just yesterday, we saw a Chief take action and leadership again in Kono against rogue teachers and school leaders.

I call on all stakeholders from Kono to immediately condemn this kind of action and activities. This is not what we want Kono to be known for. We have great leaders and people from Kono and we can’t allow a few rogue people tarnish the city of Koidu. We will continue to bring our challenges in the sector to the people so that you can help us address them. We invite you as civic leaders to join us as we transform our country. When I visited Kono a couple months ago, I fell in love. That is not the Kono I met and saw. This is on all of us to fix, not just my DDs or my inspectors or the good teachers… we all have a role to play and we must start now!

