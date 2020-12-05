22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, December 5, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Public education on Public Education: In Makeni – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

By Sierra Network
255
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

NATIONAL CONSULTATIVE MEETING ON ALCOHOL CONTROL ENDS IN FREETOWN

By Alhassan Jalloh, National CoordinatorSLAPA+232 76 744 424 The Ministry of Health and Sanitation...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Public education on Public Education: In Makeni – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

Today's episode of my ongoing public education on Public Education series took me to Makeni. At St...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update5th December 20200 New Case2420 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Today’s episode of my ongoing public education on Public Education series took me to Makeni. At St Francis Secondary School, I discussed the impact and gains of Government’s Free Quality School Education policy. I observed that while in recent history, no country has added an additional 9% of its population to schools in 2 years without implosion, we recognize the demands on infrastructure.

Earlier this year, videos were making rounds on social media of people in Makeni protesting FQSE when candidates took exams late into the night. The Principal cleared the air and described the circumstances that led to that unfortunate incidence.

No ill intents as it was rumored. I challenged the parents, and the community that their responsibility then was to ensure their children would safely and peacefully complete their exams, not to be disruptive. Our commitments must always remain towards our children.

I discussed Government’s emphasis on equity and inclusion. I invited the alums to take more responsibility for their schools. Ministers of Education and governments will change but the schools in our communities will forever remain ours.

I had the distinct pleasure to spend many hours with Dr Samura Kamara- the former Minister of Finance and Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone and currently the flag bearer of the opposition party APC. Dr Kamara and I agreed on many things including that we cannot politicise education. He also agrees that investments into pre-primary education and ECD is a major investment for our country. Four hours of discussions and it was all laughter.

Politics should only be used for our national development and never to divide us. So if a politician spreads hate, they themselves cannot love. And if one cannot love, they cannot lead. Wi di youth dem, na wi get di power, en na we back get di love. So use your power with love so that #PaopaSaloneMusBetteh

Ps- Tim Kabba, the current Minister of Mines was my host! Thank you for the honor and the invitation and thank you for your service and leadership!!Pps- my dad Paul A. Sengeh wanted me to note he was a teacher at St Francis for 2 years. We are all one family in SL

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleNATIONAL CONSULTATIVE MEETING ON ALCOHOL CONTROL ENDS IN FREETOWN
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

NATIONAL CONSULTATIVE MEETING ON ALCOHOL CONTROL ENDS IN FREETOWN

By Alhassan Jalloh, National CoordinatorSLAPA+232 76 744 424 The Ministry of Health and Sanitation...
Read more
Blog

Public education on Public Education: In Makeni – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

Sierra Network - 0
Today's episode of my ongoing public education on Public Education series took me to Makeni. At St Francis Secondary School, I discussed...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update5th December 20200 New Case2420 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update4th December 20204 New Case2420 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

U.S. Ambassador Presents COVID-19 Lab Equipment to Ministry of Health

Sierra Network - 0
On December 2, 2020, in order to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to combat COVID-19 at home and supporting their partners around...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NATIONAL CONSULTATIVE MEETING ON ALCOHOL CONTROL ENDS IN FREETOWN

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Alhassan Jalloh, National CoordinatorSLAPA+232 76 744 424 The Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) in collaboration with Sierra...
Read more

U.S. Ambassador Presents COVID-19 Lab Equipment to Ministry of Health

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On December 2, 2020, in order to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to combat COVID-19 at home and supporting their partners around...
Read more

During First Project Steering Committee Meeting… EU Ambassador Grants 2 Million Euros to Falaba And Karene Districts

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency, Tom Vens has told participants at the first Project Steering Committee meeting of the...
Read more

APOLOGIES AND FINANCIAL COMPENSATION ARE NOW DUE TO PROMINENT AND RENOWNED CHILD RIGHTS ACTIVIST AMBASSADOR HUSSAIN MUCKSON SESAY

Blog Sierra Network - 0
PRESS RELEASE. 4th December, 2020. APOLOGIES AND FINANCIAL COMPENSATION ARE NOW DUE TO PROMINENT AND RENOWNED...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NATIONAL CONSULTATIVE MEETING ON ALCOHOL CONTROL ENDS IN FREETOWN

Sierra Network - 0