Public education on Public Education: In Makeni – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

Today’s episode of my ongoing public education on Public Education series took me to Makeni. At St Francis Secondary School, I discussed the impact and gains of Government’s Free Quality School Education policy. I observed that while in recent history, no country has added an additional 9% of its population to schools in 2 years without implosion, we recognize the demands on infrastructure.

Earlier this year, videos were making rounds on social media of people in Makeni protesting FQSE when candidates took exams late into the night. The Principal cleared the air and described the circumstances that led to that unfortunate incidence.





No ill intents as it was rumored. I challenged the parents, and the community that their responsibility then was to ensure their children would safely and peacefully complete their exams, not to be disruptive. Our commitments must always remain towards our children.

I discussed Government’s emphasis on equity and inclusion. I invited the alums to take more responsibility for their schools. Ministers of Education and governments will change but the schools in our communities will forever remain ours.

I had the distinct pleasure to spend many hours with Dr Samura Kamara- the former Minister of Finance and Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone and currently the flag bearer of the opposition party APC. Dr Kamara and I agreed on many things including that we cannot politicise education. He also agrees that investments into pre-primary education and ECD is a major investment for our country. Four hours of discussions and it was all laughter.

Politics should only be used for our national development and never to divide us. So if a politician spreads hate, they themselves cannot love. And if one cannot love, they cannot lead. Wi di youth dem, na wi get di power, en na we back get di love. So use your power with love so that #PaopaSaloneMusBetteh

Ps- Tim Kabba, the current Minister of Mines was my host! Thank you for the honor and the invitation and thank you for your service and leadership!!Pps- my dad Paul A. Sengeh wanted me to note he was a teacher at St Francis for 2 years. We are all one family in SL