Sunday, December 27, 2020
Public education on Public Education: how do you support education in your community?

By Sierra Network
Public education on Public Education: how do you support education in your community?

I joined my dad and my brother to visit family in our village today. First stop was...
Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th December 20200 New Cases2549 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
I joined my dad and my brother to visit family in our village today. First stop was in Nganyahun (my dad’s mother’s home) where we engaged the community to support the primary school head teacher. The school caters for hundreds of kids but has only 1 teacher on payroll and the other is a volunteer. The later is being trained via a distance learning program (which has been expanded by this government). I spoke to the community to respect the kids who are their and our future. I invited the youth to provide tutorials to the kids in the evenings to augment their learning. Everyone must support the teacher.

In Sahn Malen, I joined the Principal to visited the newly completed Senior Secondary School built by a company, SOCFIN. The entire Chiefdom only had approved Senior Secondary Schools in the past two years. Prior to that, a region of over 60,000 people had to send all their children to Bo or Pujehun Town. This year, my team at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education SL has expanded secondary school education to chiefdoms that never had it: 16 chiefdoms with newly established JSS and 4 with SSS. The teaching service commission and the FQSE Secretariat has continued to support this process by provision of teaching and learning materials, and stipends to teachers while we place them on payroll. It’s been hard finding teachers who want to be in these communities. Teaching is a profession of love and service. We must respect our teachers.

We have 11,000 plus schools and basic education is devolved to the local councils/communities. This means that no transformation can happen without your involvement. This holiday, I invite you to inquire about the school in your community or where your child/ward attendance and see if Santa can surprise them with something… even if it’s goodwill messages. Ask about their performance, thank the teachers, donate your time, money and ideas.

Happy Boxing Day from Bo City. Moinina David Sengeh

