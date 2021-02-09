22.2 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Public education on Public Education: Education Sector Analysis

By Sierra Network
Prof Wurie is the new Minister of Technical and Higher Education. He is also a lecturer at the University and has served as Minister of Basic Education before. Together we serve on the Presidential Taskforce for Covid-19. He and I have lots of common interests and he is a dear friend and mentor.

Today, I paid him a courtesy visit at his new office as we discussed the new Education Sector Analysis: Assessing the enabling environment for gender equality.

For our sector transformation, we need all the data and analytics tools available to us. This year, we will follow up the ESA with an Education Financial Simulation; a Joint Sector Review; and a five year Education Sector Plan.

This is what we mean by Quality in Free Quality School Education.

