Public education on Public Education: Community Schools

My late grandfather David Solomon Moinina Lahai came from Wombay village. He was one of a few to ever receive education. He went on to attain high levels of education in SL and outside. He served in the Education sector for decades through retirement and after.

His child, my own aunty Judith Lahai, has spear-headed a family project to build a primary school, an ECD Center and Adult Education for the 600+ people who live in Wombay. And today, on her birthday, we joined via Skype as the school was opened, dedicated and given to the community. I have visited Wombay before and saw the children in class 1 to class 3 learning in a structure not suitable for learning. So I contributed too.

They have one volunteer teacher. When the children reach class 3 and are old enough to walk some 3+ miles, they go to Gobaru for school. While I am a Minister of Basic Education, I have insisted that the family go through all processes to Establish the School via the District Education Office because I believe in processes of accountability. If I can tell my mother and her siblings to collect a form to establish a school named after the man who I am named after and whose light paved the way for me, who can I not tell to follow the process?

I am very proud of my aunty (happy birthday), my mother and all my uncles and other aunties for this inspirational act of sacrifice and love for nation. I am also aware you did this as a demonstration of love to me and in support of my Zero Makeshift School Campaign. We all must support the government in our own ways. Aint nothing too small to educate our children and transform our communities one classroom at a time.

Ps- my mama sew the uniforms

Pps- my uncle supervised the furniture

Pps- other uncle was the project manager –Moinina David Sengeh–