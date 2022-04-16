Bank Governor Professor Kelfala Kallon, I will not be distracted – Dr John Idriss Lahai

Professor Kelfala Kallon (Sierra Leone’s Central Bank Governor), I will not be distracted. Seriously.



But let me leave you with something to think about:



I drove from Freetown to Conakry (3 weeks ago). The impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war in Guinea? Only cheaper fuel and foodstuff. No Guinean politician was talking about President Putin’s impact on their economy.



I flew from Conakry to Ghana. I was in Ghana for one week. There was no hardship (like the one we have in Sierra Leone) in Ghana — Ghanaians (politicians and their constituents) are ashamed to even talk about Putin. “What has Ukraine got to do with us?” opined a Ghanaian friend. For him and many many other Ghanaians, what Putin is doing in Ukraine was of less importance to them. For them, they have a country (Ghana) and an economy to get going.



I was in London, UK (I departed London yesterday): only panic buyers, and people who want to offer their homes and food to Ukrainian refugees, were there. All those who offered their homes to these refugees were paid by the government— many of them refused to accept this money.



I flew to Dublin, the Republic of Ireland (less than 24 hours ago. I am still here): no hardship was reported here – beyond the initial market shocks. They are not experiencing the kind of abject poverty our people are experiencing in Sierra Leone.



I have a son in the South Pacific country called Solomon Islands: I called his mum. She’s not even aware of the war in Ukraine. No hardship in any of the Pacific countries. They (the “wan toks” of the pacific) have want they need.



I called my cousin in Australia to check on her. She told me the Government reduced taxes for every working person and increased the forthrightly income they are giving to those on welfare. One person who is not working receives $700 in government support income every two weeks — that is, $1,400 every month (non-taxable). Besides, there has been a reduction in the number of unemployed people. There is job growth.



Ponder on these for the Easter holidays – as we (some of us) continue to observe the Holy Month of Ramadan.



Depending on your faith: Blessed and happy Easter or Ramadan Kareem.



I remain,

DrJohn Idriss Lahai