Professor Francis Takes Leave off the Staff of the Office of the Chief Minister

Professor Francis, the Former Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone and now Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation has today 4th May 2021 informed his staff of his new role as he leaves the Chief Minister’s duty.

Professor Francis having thanked His Excellency the President, Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio, appreciated the effort of staff in the Office of the Chief Minister for supporting him in his three years as Chief Minister.

He said the task of the Office of the Chief Minister was fulfilled and therefore he was happy to move to another Ministry with good insight now that he very well understood the vision of the President.

He asked that the staff continue giving their fullest support to the new Chief Minister Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa. He described the new Chief Minister as a listening man.

He assured the staff of the incoming Chief Minister’s fullest support.

