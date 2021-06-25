Prof. David J. Francis Woos Investors in the US

Professor David Francis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in his engagement with the United States Chamber of Commerce, described the SLPP Government as a liberal, progressive and business friendly Government.

He clearly informed the United States Chamber of Commerce that he wants to move away from the old tradition of Foreign Ministers from Africa running to countries with cap in hand begging for donor support, but that he wants to present unique opportunities to partners who are interested in making profits out of their investments and at the same time making the country and people of Sierra Leone better.



Professor Francis heartily commended the problem resolving mechanism of his Government, citing the case of SL Mining Company that has been recently resolved amicably in the interest of both parties, and the unfortunate situation about the First International Bank, revealing how both have to do with investments stemming from United States.



“We support businesses as a Government because no country has developed without the private sector,” he underscored going further to quickly challenge investors that if they want to make profits on their investments they should come to Sierra Leone and explore the untapped opportunities in the extractive industry, agriculture, marine, tourism, oil and gas.



He highlighted how the Government of Sierra Leone has put in place structures and processes to facilitate a transparent and corrupt free business environment.



The Foreign Minister said his Government is aware of the excruciating financial challenges their traditional partners are going through as a result of the Global pandemic, stating that it would be very difficult to go to the same old partners that have been helping Sierra Leone since Independence.



“The narrow focus on Economic Diplomacy has now changed to the broad spectrum of Development Diplomacy,” he disclosed adding how the Pandemic has forced Sierra Leone to start doing things differently, and reinvigorated the Government to fast track in looking at other areas for development and service delivery.



He said the airborne geo- data survey Sierra Leone did should be used as a concession for development.



According to what he said the agricultural land covers 5.4 million hectares of land and the country is determined to produce rice and feed her people as rice is the staple food, and stop importing rice that costs over US$ 200 million.



In the area of Energy, Professor David Francis guaranteed a strong energy revolution in Sierra Leone, in the sense that 9 River Streams are under processes that will enable them to generate electricity power supply saying that will be supported by solar plants and the hydro services.



Prof. Francis assured the United States Chamber of Commerce of the vast corridors of investment in Sierra Leone and the possibility for value addition in the country that will create wealth, jobs, and skills for the citizens of the country. “We want to change the mentality. We can actually do it in the country, and today we have gold smelting in the country. We cannot develop our country on charity,” Prof. Francis reaffirmed and mentioned the construction of the Lungi Bridge that the Government is about to undertake in order to make the city more accessible.



(C) The Calabash Newspaper