Prof. David Francis Commits to Shift from Economic Diplomacy to Development Diplomacy

By Foday Moriba Conteh

In a bid to relay his vision on how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation could align its operations, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Professor David Francis has on the 6th April, 2021 during a well-attended Press Conference held at its Head office on Tower Hill in Freetown informed Pressmen that the Ministry will be shifting from Economic Diplomacy to Development Diplomacy which he said will look at the national interest as a very key driver towards national development.

Professor David Francis noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a very strategic Ministry in the implementation of President Maada Bio’s manifesto Agenda, adding that he is ready to work in collaboration with all sectors in order to transform the Ministry.

Minister Professor Francis stressed that Sierra Leone needs a shift of foreign policy from Economic Diplomacy to Development Diplomacy to position herself for a post COVID-19 era of which he said he is very proud to inform all that the shift from economic diplomacy to development diplomacy is based on the fact that development diplomacy is about putting diplomacy at the forefront to achieve the development aspirations of the people of Sierra Leone.

He further clarified that economic diplomacy is one form of diplomacy which he said centres around trade and investment were as public diplomacy is about foreign aid development assistance, adding that political diplomacy looks at bilateral and multilateral relationships among States.

Professor Francis said the Ministry wants to ensure the alignment of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction’s vision with the National Foreign Policy focus with the aim to transform the country into a respectable, enterprising, dynamic and inspiring country that is respected internationally, starting from the sub-region to the continental and international levels.

He maintained that development diplomacy is the blueprint that cuts across the flagship human capital development trajectory, the Medium Term National Development Plan and the New Manifesto commitments maintaining that the centre of development diplomacy focuses on the achievement of development priorities, adding that when Sierra Leone as a nation achieves its national development objectives priorities and aspirations the country will become more peaceful and secure underscoring that such will make the country a developed nation that is set to achieve a middle income status that His Excellency Julius Maada Bio is so desirous of.

The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs said the Middle Income Status could be achieved by using development diplomacy to engage bilaterally and multilaterally with State and non-State actors to make Sierra Leone an incredible place where everyone will be yearning to stay.

Underscoring the fundamental principles of the shift from economic diplomacy to development diplomacy he noted that they will look at trade and investment, in-country benefactions and value addition pointing out that in order to achieve such we have to invest as a nation, achieving the goals and upholding fundamental human rights, enhancing bilateral and multilateral partnerships for development.

The Foreign Minister went on to state that the new administration at the Ministry is going to introduce Periodic Performance Management to ensure that the Ministry has an excellent and competent staff, adding that they are going to create a professional, disciplined, determined, committed and aspiring Foreign Service and Foreign Ministry that will be delivering in the national interest.

Prior to his statement, the Chairman of the briefing, the Director of Administration and Finance at the Ministry, Edward Kawa, informed Pressmen that the meeting is been convened for the Minister and the Deputy to relay their visions on how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation could align its operations with His Excellency President Bio’s ‘New Direction’ agenda within the framework of the National Medium Term Development Plan.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper