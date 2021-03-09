Prof. Alpha Wurie Discloses Commencement of Students Loan Scheme this Year

Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie, the Minister of Technical and Higher Education, has disclosed that the Students Loan Scheme will be piloted this year, in fulfilment of the promise made by His Excellency the President to introduce new financing initiatives to support technical and higher education in the country.

The Minister made that statement at the Government press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication in Freetown.

The plan, according to the Minister, is to start with post-graduate students.

This announcement is predicated on the successful work done thus far by the Students Loan Scheme Committee headed by Paul Amara.

Over the last eight months, the Students Loan Scheme Committee has traversed the length and breadth of Sierra Leone consulting various stakeholders in a bid to actualise the President’s pronouncement to establish the Students Loan Scheme.

A draft bill awaits final Parliamentary assent to effectively kick start the process.

