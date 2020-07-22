Proclamation For The Conduct Of A Mid-Term Population And Housing Census(MTPHC) Sierra Leone By President Bio

PROCLAMATION FOR THE CONDUCT OF A

MID-TERM POPULATION AND HOUSING CENSUS (MTPHC) SIERRA LEONE BY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT JULIUS MAADA BIO

Fellow Sierra Leoneans

In order to help us plan properly, ensure equitable distribution of resources, and foster economic and social development, Government has decided to conduct a Mid-Term Population and Housing Census across the country this year.

Data from this Mid-Term Population and Housing Census will undoubtedly inform and guide the implementation of various development programmes including the 2019-2023 Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Equally, statistical indicators derived from the census will show progress made and challenges to be addressed in the overall development of the country.

Therefore, the conduct of this census and results emanating from it should be treated with the utmost sincerity and professionalism.

Historically, Sierra Leone, conducted its earliest census in 1802, in what is now known as the Western Area. This was followed in 1901 with a complete count in the Western Area and sample estimates in the provincial areas. Similar censuses were conducted in 1911,1921,1931, and 1948. Modern day Censuses were conducted in 1963, 1974, 1985, 2004 and 2015.

This Mid-Term Population and Housing Census, as with mid-term population surveys all over the world, will be conducted this year by Statistics Sierra Leone.

It will update and take stock of significant gaps in the 2015 Population and Housing Census. It will also provide reliable baseline data to assess the impact of the Government’s key development interventions in respect of the Medium Term National Development Plans (MTNDP) and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

I am informed that a new and improved methodology, (Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews – CAPI), will be used for the very first time to conduct a census in this country. This census will be done at no risk to staff and respondents with respect to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fellow Sierra Leoneans.

My Government has committed 14 Billion Leones to funding the activities of the Mid-Term Population and Housing Census. The World Bank and the United Nations Population Fund have made significant funding commitments. Other partners have also demonstrated strong interest in supporting this important national exercise.

I have been advised by the Minister of Planning and Economic Development on the state of preparedness for the Mid-Term Population and Housing Census this year. Statistics Sierra Leone has commenced preparatory activities including the updating of cartographic maps.

Given this background, I now, hereby, order that a Mid-Term Population and Housing Census of all inhabitants of Sierra Leone commence on the 4th day of December 2020.

I thank you and God Bless The Republic of Sierra Leone.