Principal Magistrate, Sahr Kekura has today remanded popular musician, Alhaji Amadu Bah alias LAJ at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center in Freetown. He appeared before the Court to answer to 4 Counts including Robbery with violence. The matter comes up on 22nd June, 2022.

The matter comes up on 22nd June, 2022. pic.twitter.com/YG0IjJslTr — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) June 20, 2022