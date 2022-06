Principal Magistrate, Sahr Kekura has again refused bail to popular musician Alhaji Amadu Bah alias LAJ. Led in evidence was Ishmael Kamara, a Pump attendant sworn on the Bible. The Witness was led in Krio. State Counsel, Y. I.Sesay opposed to bail, case adjourned to 28/06/22.

