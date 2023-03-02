PREZO KOROMA’S JUNCTION RETURNS ON THE 15TH OF MARCH 2023

Sierra Leone’s number one Online Tv Entertainment show dubbed Prezo Koroma’s Junction the rejuvenated edition returns on the Sierra Network Production YouTube page on the 15th of March 2023 at 7pm after eight months of break.

Prezo Koroma’s Junction is an entertainment show that dwells deep into happenings within the entertainment sector be it good or bad. It also caters to the promotion of artistic work, profiling of Stars, Gossip, News, Covering Events, and much more.

The program will now be viewed every Wednesday via the Sierra Network Production YouTube channel at 7pm. The show is geared toward uplifting and

projecting the unblemished talents Sierra Leone has and it also serves as a platform for people outside Sierra Leone to know about our Entertainment Industry.

©️ Prezo Koroma