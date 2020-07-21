Press Release – Update On Hon. Rebecca Y. Kamara Road Accident

PRESS RELEASE

21ST JULY 2020

UPDATE ON HON REBECCA Y KAMARA ROAD ACCIDENT

The Coalition for Change (C4C) Party is sad to report that our only female Member of Parliament (MP) Honourable Rebecca Yei Kamara, was involved in a gruesome road accident today in the environs of Sagbe and Faaoh, near Bumpeh in Kono District.

She survived the accident and is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment at the Government Hospital in Koidu City, Kono District.

Some other members of her entourage did not survive and may their souls rest in peace. We share our deepest condolences with the families of anyone who have lost their lives.

We thank God for his ongoing mercies as she and other survivors continue to respond to professional medical treatment.

We take this opportunity to share our good wishes with our Honourable and her family as they deal with this trying situation and wish her a full and speedy recovery.

We shall keep the public updated on her progress and ask that you keep her and the other people involved in the accident in your prayers.

May God continue to bless us all and order our daily steps.

Sincerely

Koighor Aloysious Foh

National Secretary General

Coalition for Change (C4C)