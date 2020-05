Presidential Spokesman,Yusuf Keketoma Sandi has denied reports that a Nigerian,Dr. Laoluwa Adejayan has been appointed as the Head, COVID-19 Task Force in Sierra Leone and will be paid USD 20,000. He confirmed that no such appointment has been made by President Bio.

Report of the appointment of the Doctor who is working at the Mattru Government Hospital,Bonthe District has been reported in some Nigerian Newspapers including Vanguard and Guardian.

#FreetownStories

