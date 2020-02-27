President Museveni Receives Letter of Credence from Sierra Leone Non-Resident High Commissioner to Uganda

Thursday 27th February 2020: President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today Thursday 27th February 2020, received a letter of credence from the newly accredited Non-Resident High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to his country, His Excellency Peter Joseph Francis.

Whilst presenting his letter of credence to President Museveni at State House in Entebbe, Uganda, the High Commissioner accredited, H.E. Peter Joseph Francis noted with honour and privileged that Uganda and Sierra Leone share common values and aspirations and also collaborate on multifaceted global issues. He also acknowledged the importance of Sierra Leone and Uganda sharing membership of the Africa Union, Commonwealth and the United Nations. He also spoke about President Bio’s commitment in working closely with President Museveni in advocating the African common position on the reform of the UN Security Council as contained in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

In addition, H.E. Peter Joseph Francis noted the recent signing of raft of Agreements upon the state visit on 1st-3rd July 2019 by H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of Republic of Sierra Leone to the Republic of Uganda. He noted that the visit by President Bio is a sign in the right direction to cement the already cordial and bilateral relationships of the two countries and opened up for more cooperation of the two sister countries in various sectors of the economies.

President Museveni, on his part acknowledged the role Sierra Leone is playing in world peace and security especially for its leadership role in the reform of the UN Security Council. Hence, he informed that his country, Uganda, is ready to host the next Ministarial meeting of the Committee of 10 (C10) of the UN Reforms later this year after a successful meeting in Dakarr, Senegal in January.

President Museveni further touched on the several Agreements, Bilateral discussions and the Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) entered into with the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone on the 1st-3rd July, 2019 during the State visits of H.E. Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. The president prayed that these Agreements and MOU’s entered into will soon come to reality for the betterment of the two sister countries.

Consequently, H.E. Peter Joseph Francis confirmed that Sierra Leone has put all legislative and legal measures in place to actualise the implementation of the said MOUs, Agreements and for the establishment of a Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC).

H.E. Peter Joseph Francis was accompanied to Uganda by the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Sierra Leone High Commission in Nairobi, Abdul Karim Kargbo.

Meanwhile, H.E. Peter Joseph Francis, who is the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to Kenya, is also accredited to UNON, UNEP and UN-Habitat. The High Commissioner to Kenya is also accredited to overseeing other countries like: Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan, Burundi, Angola and Malawi.

(C) High Commission of Sierra Leone in Kenya