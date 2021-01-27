PRESIDENT MACKY SALL RECEIVES SIERRA LEONE’S DELEGATION

Senegal President H.E Macky Sall today Tuesday 26th January, 2021 received at the presidential palace in Dakar the Sierra Leone delegation on a study tour to Senegal on how they developed their MCC compact process.

President Macky Sall congratulated Sierra Leone on its successful feat to secure the MCC compact. He reiterated Senegal’s readiness to support the country in the elaboration of the compact document stating that all respective sector ministries were on standby mode to engage the delegation.

President Macky Sall outlined the Senegalese experiences with regards to both the first and second compacts that is currently in progress.

The Sierra Leone Vice President Hon. Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh who led the delegation used the opportunity to thank President Macky Sall for his continued support to the new direction Government in Sierra Leone. He extended the fraternal greetings of H.E President Dr. Julius Maada Bio to him and the government for their availability to support the compact development process through experience sharing.

Earlier today, the delegation met with the Ministries of infrastructure, Energy and petroleum

Ishmael Bayoh

Information Attachè

Sierra Leone Embassy in *Dakar, Senegal