Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio was today March 19th, 2021 received by the President of Senegal- His Excellency Macky Sall.

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is on a two – day working visit to Senegal and after he was received at the airport by his counterpart, they held bilateral meeting at the Senegalese Presidential Palace.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation and exploring investment opportunities between Sierra Leone and Senegal.